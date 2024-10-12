Advertisement
Rathvilly's Brendan Murphy celebrates with his daughter. James Lawlor/INPHO

Mohill retain Leitrim title after penalties, Rathvilly crowned Carlow champions

There was some silverware up for grabs around the country today.
8.48pm, 12 Oct 2024
275
0

MOHILL ARE BACK-to-back Leitrim SFC champions after overcoming Ballinamore Seán O’Heslins in a penalty shootout to decide a replay which also went to extra-time.

Mohill retained their crown after winning the shootout 4-2, with Keith Beirne, Domhnall Flynn, Shane Quinn and Seán Harkin all converting their kicks.

After playing out a draw last weekend, the sides were still deadlocked at the end of normal time in today’s replay, with Tom Prior providing a vial goal for Ballinamore. It finished Mohill 0-17 Ballinamore 1-14 after extra-time.

Rathvilly lifted the Carlow SFC title after their 2-10 to 0-11 final replay victory over Palatine in Netwatch Cullen Park.

Kevin Murphy scored a goal in either half as Rathvilly won out by five points.

Toreen are the Mayo SHC champions after a goal from Liam Lavin proved to be the crucial score in the final against Ballyhaunis, as they won 1-21 to 0-22.

Meanwhile, Kilmurry-Ibrickane booked their place in the Clare SFC Final after a three-point win over Cratloe, 3-8 to 1-11. Two goals in the first 10 minutes from Daniel Walsh and Daryn Callinan paved the way for victory with Shane Hickey hitting the net a third time in the second half.

In the Kildare SFC, Celbridge also advanced to the final after an extra-time battle with Sarsfields. The sides couldn’t be separated at 0-9 apiece at the end of normal time, but Killian Browne supplied a goal in the first minute of extra-time to help last year’s finalists return to the decider for 2024.

There was also extra-time drama in the Wexford SFC as Gusserane O’Rahillys progressed to the Wexford SFC final after narrowly holding off Crossabeg-Ballymurn. Crossabeg Ballymurn were trailing by seven points with just 0-3 on the scoreboard after 32 minutes, but a goal in the 51st minute helped them stage a comeback which forced extra-time. But it was Gusserane who prevailed as Jack Rossiter grabbed the winning point.

County GAA Results

  • Leitrim SFC final replay: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 1-14 Mohill 0-17 (Mohill win 4-2 after penalties)
  • Mayo SHC final: Tooreen 1-21 Ballyhaunis 0-22
  • Clare SFC semi-final: Cratloe 1-11 Kilmurry-Ibrickane 3-8 (AET)
  • Kildare SFC semi-final: Celbridge 1-11 Sarsfields 0-12
  • Wexford SFC semi-final: Crossabeg-Ballymurn 1-14 Gusserane O’Rahillys 0-18
  • Derry SFC semi-final: Magherafelt v Newbridge, Owenbeg, 8.15pm.
Author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie
