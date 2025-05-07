'They're going to start s******g themselves' - Northampton's chats in Dublin

NORTHAMPTON HAVE RELEASED behind-the-scenes footage of their win over Leinster in the Champions Cup semi-finals last weekend, providing insight into how the English side framed their clash with the Irish province.

Ahead of the game, Saints captain Fraser Dingwall gathers his team-mates in a huddle and tells them, “I promise you, the connection they [Leinster] have in a circle isn’t built like ours.

“I promise you that. The connection we have in the group, what we’ve been through across however long, our connections we build every day are way stronger.”

At half time, with Northampton leading 27-15, back row Henry Pollock tells his fellow forwards that Leinster won’t be able to handle the pressure.

“The f*****s will go away,” says 20-year-old Pollock.

“I promise you, they’re going to start s******g themselves 10, 15 minutes into this half.”

There are joyous scenes post-match as director of rugby Phil Dowson addresses his players, touching on their pre-match messages ahead of facing Leinster.

“It’s not about caps and appearances,” says Dowson. “It’s about b******s and heart.

“Fair play to you lads, fair f*****g play. You showed tonnes of both of those, you worked your tail off. You believed and you did all that. It’s f*****g golden.

“And the second thing is, it’s all about connection. It runs through our DNA.

“They’re not like us.”