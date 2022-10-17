Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Monday 17 October 2022
Advertisement

Leinster, Dublin and Tipperary GAA club games live on TV next weekend

Plenty for GAA fans to get stuck into next weekend.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 17 Oct 2022, 2:14 PM
12 minutes ago 279 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5895184

THE START OF the Leinster senior club football championship, along with hurling finals in Dublin and Tipperary, are all live as part of  next weekend’s live GAA TV coverage.

Saturday night’s Leinster first round tie at Netwatch Cullen Park sees the RTÉ cameras present for the meeting of Carlow champions Palatine and Wicklow title winners St Patrick’s.

On Sunday afternoon then TG4 have two county senior hurling finals live. First up in Dublin it’s Kilmacud Crokes against Na Fianna in Parnell Park, a repeat of last year’s decider which saw Kilmacud win after extra-time.

Then later in Tipperary it’s 2020 victors Kiladangan taking on Kilruane MacDonaghs at Semple Stadium.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday

  • Leinster senior club football championship: Palatine (Carlow) v St Patrick’s (Wicklow), Netwatch Cullen Park, 8pm – RTÉ 2.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Sunday

  • Dublin senior hurling final: Kilmacud Crokes v Na Fianna, Parnell Park, 2.30pm – TG4.
  • Tipperary senior hurling final: Kiladangan v Kilruane MacDonaghs, Semple Stadium, 4.30pm – TG4.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie