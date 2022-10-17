Leinster, Dublin and Tipperary GAA club games live on TV next weekend

THE START OF the Leinster senior club football championship, along with hurling finals in Dublin and Tipperary, are all live as part of next weekend’s live GAA TV coverage.

Saturday night’s Leinster first round tie at Netwatch Cullen Park sees the RTÉ cameras present for the meeting of Carlow champions Palatine and Wicklow title winners St Patrick’s.

On Sunday afternoon then TG4 have two county senior hurling finals live. First up in Dublin it’s Kilmacud Crokes against Na Fianna in Parnell Park, a repeat of last year’s decider which saw Kilmacud win after extra-time.

Then later in Tipperary it’s 2020 victors Kiladangan taking on Kilruane MacDonaghs at Semple Stadium.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday

Leinster senior club football championship: Palatine (Carlow) v St Patrick’s (Wicklow), Netwatch Cullen Park, 8pm – RTÉ 2.

Sunday

Dublin senior hurling final: Kilmacud Crokes v Na Fianna, Parnell Park, 2.30pm – TG4.