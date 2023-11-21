Advertisement
Leinster and Ulster senior games live on TV in next weekend's GAA schedule

Tullamore, Omagh and Armagh host the live televised games.
30 minutes ago

LEINSTER AND ULSTER senior GAA club championship action will be in the spotlight this weekend with live TV coverage in store.

It’s a Leinster hurling tie first up on Saturday on TG4 as Offaly’s Kilcormac-Killoughey take on Kilkenny’s O’Loughlin Gaels in Tullamore with a final place on offer.

Later that day it’s the first Ulster football semi-final as reigning champions Glen from Derry take on Donegal’s Naomh Conaill in Omagh on RTÉ 2.

And on Sunday, TG4 have the second of the Ulster semi-finals with Monaghan’s Scotstown meeting Tyrone’s Trillick in Armagh.

Those are the live televised games on a weekend that also features Munster football semi-finals on Sunday with Clonmel Commercials facing Dingle, while Castlehaven play Rathgormack, and on Saturday it’s Na Fianna against Naas in the second of the Leinster hurling semi-finals.

Provincial intermediate and junior quarter-finals, along with All-Ireland ladies football  club championship games, are also down for decision.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store.

 

Saturday 25 November

Connacht 

Intermediate football final

  • Castlerea St Kevin’s (Roscommon) v Monivea-Abbey (Galway), Tuam Stadium, 1.30pm.

Junior hurling final

  • Ballinasloe (Galway) v Easkey (Sligo), Connacht GAA Centre, 1.30pm.

Leinster

Senior hurling semi-finals

  • Kilcormac-Killoughey (Offaly) v O’Loughlin Gaels (Kilkennny), Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 1.30pm – TG4.
  • Naas (Kildare) v Na Fianna (Dublin), Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3pm.

Intermediate hurling semi-finals 

  • Kildalkey (Meath) v Thomastown (Kilkenny), Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 1.30pm.
  • Bray Emmets (Wicklow) v Naomh Mearnóg (Dublin), Aughrim, 1.30pm.

Junior hurling semi-final

  • Fr O’Regan’s Craanford (Wexford) v Tullogher Rosbercon (Kilkenny), Enniscorthy, 1.30pm.

Munster

Junior football semi-finals

  • Killimer (Clare) v Listowel Emmets (Kerry), Quilty, 1.30pm. 
  • Kilmurry (Cork) v Feenagh-Kilmeedy (Limerick), Cloughduv, 1.30pm.

Ulster

Senior football semi-final

  • Naomh Conaill (Donegal) v Glen (Derry), Omagh, 5.30pm – RTÉ 2.

Intermediate football semi-final

  • Glenullin (Derry) v Ballyhaise (Cavan), Omagh, 3.15pm.

Junior football final

  • Arva (Cavan) v Blackhill (Monaghan), Roslea, 1.30pm.

All-Ireland ladies football

Junior quarter-final

  • Glasgow Gaels (Britain) v O’Donovan Rossa (Cork), Clydebank Community Sports Hub, Glasgow, 11.30am.

Intermedaite quarter-final

  • Tír Chonaill Gaels (London) v Glanmire (Cork), Ruislip, London, 12pm.

Sunday 26 November

Connacht

Intermediate hurling final

  • Ballinderreen (Galway) v Tooreen (Mayo), Athleague, 1.30pm.

Munster

Senior football semi-finals

  • Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary) v Dingle (Kerry), Semple Stadium, 1.30pm.
  • Rathgormack (Waterford) v Castlehaven (Cork), Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 1.30pm.

Intermediate football semi-finals

  • Cill na Martra (Cork) v Milltown/Castlemaine (Kerry), Cill na Martra, 1.30pm.
  • Roanmore (Waterford) v Mungret St Paul’s (Limerick), Walsh Park, 1.30pm.

Senior camogie final

  • Sarsfields (Cork) v Drom & Inch (Tipperary), Venue & Time TBC.

Leinster

Junior hurling semi-final

  • Carrig Riverstown (Offaly) v Leixlip (Kildare), Birr, 1.30pm. 

Ulster

Senior football semi-final

  • Scotstown (Monaghan) v Trillick (Tyrone), Armagh, 1pm – TG4.

Intermediate football semi-final

  • St Patrick’s Cullyhanna (Armagh) v Liatroim (Down), Castleblayney, 4pm.
Fintan O'Toole
