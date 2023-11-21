Leinster and Ulster senior games live on TV in next weekend's GAA schedule

LEINSTER AND ULSTER senior GAA club championship action will be in the spotlight this weekend with live TV coverage in store.
It’s a Leinster hurling tie first up on Saturday on TG4 as Offaly’s Kilcormac-Killoughey take on Kilkenny’s O’Loughlin Gaels in Tullamore with a final place on offer.
Later that day it’s the first Ulster football semi-final as reigning champions Glen from Derry take on Donegal’s Naomh Conaill in Omagh on RTÉ 2.
And on Sunday, TG4 have the second of the Ulster semi-finals with Monaghan’s Scotstown meeting Tyrone’s Trillick in Armagh.
Those are the live televised games on a weekend that also features Munster football semi-finals on Sunday with Clonmel Commercials facing Dingle, while Castlehaven play Rathgormack, and on Saturday it’s Na Fianna against Naas in the second of the Leinster hurling semi-finals.
Provincial intermediate and junior quarter-finals, along with All-Ireland ladies football club championship games, are also down for decision.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store.
Saturday 25 November
Connacht
Intermediate football final
- Castlerea St Kevin’s (Roscommon) v Monivea-Abbey (Galway), Tuam Stadium, 1.30pm.
Junior hurling final
- Ballinasloe (Galway) v Easkey (Sligo), Connacht GAA Centre, 1.30pm.
Leinster
Senior hurling semi-finals
- Kilcormac-Killoughey (Offaly) v O’Loughlin Gaels (Kilkennny), Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 1.30pm – TG4.
- Naas (Kildare) v Na Fianna (Dublin), Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3pm.
Intermediate hurling semi-finals
- Kildalkey (Meath) v Thomastown (Kilkenny), Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 1.30pm.
- Bray Emmets (Wicklow) v Naomh Mearnóg (Dublin), Aughrim, 1.30pm.
Junior hurling semi-final
- Fr O’Regan’s Craanford (Wexford) v Tullogher Rosbercon (Kilkenny), Enniscorthy, 1.30pm.
Munster
Junior football semi-finals
- Killimer (Clare) v Listowel Emmets (Kerry), Quilty, 1.30pm.
- Kilmurry (Cork) v Feenagh-Kilmeedy (Limerick), Cloughduv, 1.30pm.
Ulster
Senior football semi-final
- Naomh Conaill (Donegal) v Glen (Derry), Omagh, 5.30pm – RTÉ 2.
Intermediate football semi-final
- Glenullin (Derry) v Ballyhaise (Cavan), Omagh, 3.15pm.
Junior football final
- Arva (Cavan) v Blackhill (Monaghan), Roslea, 1.30pm.
All-Ireland ladies football
Junior quarter-final
- Glasgow Gaels (Britain) v O’Donovan Rossa (Cork), Clydebank Community Sports Hub, Glasgow, 11.30am.
Intermedaite quarter-final
- Tír Chonaill Gaels (London) v Glanmire (Cork), Ruislip, London, 12pm.
Sunday 26 November
Connacht
Intermediate hurling final
- Ballinderreen (Galway) v Tooreen (Mayo), Athleague, 1.30pm.
Munster
Senior football semi-finals
- Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary) v Dingle (Kerry), Semple Stadium, 1.30pm.
- Rathgormack (Waterford) v Castlehaven (Cork), Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 1.30pm.
Intermediate football semi-finals
- Cill na Martra (Cork) v Milltown/Castlemaine (Kerry), Cill na Martra, 1.30pm.
- Roanmore (Waterford) v Mungret St Paul’s (Limerick), Walsh Park, 1.30pm.
Senior camogie final
- Sarsfields (Cork) v Drom & Inch (Tipperary), Venue & Time TBC.
Leinster
Junior hurling semi-final
- Carrig Riverstown (Offaly) v Leixlip (Kildare), Birr, 1.30pm.
Ulster
Senior football semi-final
- Scotstown (Monaghan) v Trillick (Tyrone), Armagh, 1pm – TG4.
Intermediate football semi-final
- St Patrick’s Cullyhanna (Armagh) v Liatroim (Down), Castleblayney, 4pm.