Leinster and Ulster senior games live on TV in next weekend's GAA schedule

LEINSTER AND ULSTER senior GAA club championship action will be in the spotlight this weekend with live TV coverage in store.

It’s a Leinster hurling tie first up on Saturday on TG4 as Offaly’s Kilcormac-Killoughey take on Kilkenny’s O’Loughlin Gaels in Tullamore with a final place on offer.

Later that day it’s the first Ulster football semi-final as reigning champions Glen from Derry take on Donegal’s Naomh Conaill in Omagh on RTÉ 2.

And on Sunday, TG4 have the second of the Ulster semi-finals with Monaghan’s Scotstown meeting Tyrone’s Trillick in Armagh.

Those are the live televised games on a weekend that also features Munster football semi-finals on Sunday with Clonmel Commercials facing Dingle, while Castlehaven play Rathgormack, and on Saturday it’s Na Fianna against Naas in the second of the Leinster hurling semi-finals.

Provincial intermediate and junior quarter-finals, along with All-Ireland ladies football club championship games, are also down for decision.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store.

Saturday 25 November

Connacht

Intermediate football final

Castlerea St Kevin’s (Roscommon) v Monivea-Abbey (Galway), Tuam Stadium, 1.30pm.

Junior hurling final

Ballinasloe (Galway) v Easkey (Sligo), Connacht GAA Centre, 1.30pm.

Leinster

Senior hurling semi-finals

Kilcormac-Killoughey (Offaly) v O’Loughlin Gaels (Kilkennny), Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 1.30pm – TG4.

Naas (Kildare) v Na Fianna (Dublin), Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3pm.

Intermediate hurling semi-finals

Kildalkey (Meath) v Thomastown (Kilkenny), Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 1.30pm.

Bray Emmets (Wicklow) v Naomh Mearnóg (Dublin), Aughrim, 1.30pm.

Junior hurling semi-final

Fr O’Regan’s Craanford (Wexford) v Tullogher Rosbercon (Kilkenny), Enniscorthy, 1.30pm.

Munster

Junior football semi-finals

Killimer (Clare) v Listowel Emmets (Kerry), Quilty, 1.30pm.

Kilmurry (Cork) v Feenagh-Kilmeedy (Limerick), Cloughduv, 1.30pm.

Ulster

Senior football semi-final

Naomh Conaill (Donegal) v Glen (Derry), Omagh, 5.30pm – RTÉ 2.

Intermediate football semi-final

Glenullin (Derry) v Ballyhaise (Cavan), Omagh, 3.15pm.

Junior football final

Arva (Cavan) v Blackhill (Monaghan), Roslea, 1.30pm.

All-Ireland ladies football

Junior quarter-final

Glasgow Gaels (Britain) v O’Donovan Rossa (Cork), Clydebank Community Sports Hub, Glasgow, 11.30am.

Intermedaite quarter-final

Tír Chonaill Gaels (London) v Glanmire (Cork), Ruislip, London, 12pm.

Sunday 26 November

Connacht

Intermediate hurling final

Ballinderreen (Galway) v Tooreen (Mayo), Athleague, 1.30pm.

Munster

Senior football semi-finals

Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary) v Dingle (Kerry), Semple Stadium, 1.30pm.

Rathgormack (Waterford) v Castlehaven (Cork), Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 1.30pm.

Intermediate football semi-finals

Cill na Martra (Cork) v Milltown/Castlemaine (Kerry), Cill na Martra, 1.30pm.

Roanmore (Waterford) v Mungret St Paul’s (Limerick), Walsh Park, 1.30pm.

Senior camogie final

Sarsfields (Cork) v Drom & Inch (Tipperary), Venue & Time TBC.

Leinster

Junior hurling semi-final

Carrig Riverstown (Offaly) v Leixlip (Kildare), Birr, 1.30pm.

Ulster

Senior football semi-final

Scotstown (Monaghan) v Trillick (Tyrone), Armagh, 1pm – TG4.

Intermediate football semi-final