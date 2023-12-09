Marc Ó Sé and Listowel crowned Munster champions as Thomastown clinch Leinster title

KERRY’S LISTOWEL EMMETTS have won the Munster JFC title after a low-scoring battle with Kilmurry of Cork, while Kilkenny’s Thomastown are Leinster IHC champions.

The Listowel outfit, who have Kerry legend Marc Ó Sé in their management team, clinched a four-point victory against a Kilmurry side who finished the game with 14 players.

Kilmurry lost midfielder Kyle Kelleher to a second yellow card as they suffered back-to-back provincial final defeats. They finished with a tally of 1-2, with substitute Greg Barrett providing their goal late in the second half.

Sam Tarrant top-scored for the winners with three frees while David Keane and Seán Keane also chipped in with frees to help Listowel to the Munster summit.

Two clubs from Kilkenny secured provincial success today as Tullogher Rosbercon won the Leinster JHC decider to go alongside Thomastown’s joy in the intermediate competition.

Thomastown dominated Bray Emmets of Wicklow to win by 2-22 to 1-9, the goals coming from Luke Connellan and Thomas O’Hanrahan. Robbie Donnelly helped himself to 13 points, including seven frees as the Cats team outgunned the Wicklow five-in-a-row champions.

Tullogher prevailed against Offaly’s Carrig & Riverstown after Kilkenny star Walter Walsh got them off the mark with an early goal. They were 1-7 to 0-7 in front at half-time before Marty Murphy added a second goal for the winners shortly after the restart to help push them out of sight.

Meanwhile, Arva of Cavan won the Ulster JFC Twinning Final after accounting for London’s Wandsworth Gaels by 2-8 to 1-3.

Leinster IHC final

Bray Emmets (Wicklow) 1-9 Thomastown (Kilkenny) 2-22



Leinster JHC final

Carrig & Riverstown (Offaly) 0-8 Tullogher Rosbercon (Kilkenny) 2-14



Munster JFC final

Kilmurry (Cork) 1-2 Listowel Emmets (Kerry) 0-9

Ulster JFC Twinning final

Arva (Cavan) 2-8 Wandsworth Gaels (London) 1-3

