Leinster, Connacht and Tipperary GAA club games live on TV next weekend

Round two beckons for Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore-Castleiney.

Round two beckons for Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore-Castleiney.

NEXT WEEKEND’S LIVE GAA club action on TV will cover games in Leinster, Connacht and Tipperary.

The action commences on RTÉ 2 on Saturday evening with the Leinster senior club hurling quarter-final as Laois champions Clough-Ballacolla entertain Wexford kingpins Rapparaees.

Throw-in at the Portlaoise venue is 5.30pm.

Then on Sunday afternoon there is the usual double-bill of action on TG4. First up their cameras are in Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon for a Connacht senior club football semi-final.

Padraig Pearses are the Roscommon title holders and they will meet Galway’s Mountbellew-Moylough at 1.30pm.

After that it’s the second instalment in Tipperary as the senior hurling final replay is on at 3.15pm in Semple Stadium.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Loughmore-Castleiney face off against Thurles Sarsfields after it finished 2-17 to 0-23 last time out.