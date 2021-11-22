Membership : Access or Sign Up
Leinster, Connacht and Tipperary GAA club games live on TV next weekend

Portlaoise, Roscommon and Thurles are the venues for the matches.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 22 Nov 2021, 12:30 PM
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

NEXT WEEKEND’S LIVE GAA club action on TV will cover games in Leinster, Connacht and Tipperary.

The action commences on RTÉ 2 on Saturday evening with the Leinster senior club hurling quarter-final as Laois champions Clough-Ballacolla entertain Wexford kingpins Rapparaees.

Throw-in at the Portlaoise venue is 5.30pm.

Then on Sunday afternoon there is the usual double-bill of action on TG4. First up their cameras are in Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon for a Connacht senior club football semi-final.

Padraig Pearses are the Roscommon title holders and they will meet Galway’s Mountbellew-Moylough at 1.30pm.

After that it’s the second instalment in Tipperary as the senior hurling final replay is on at 3.15pm in Semple Stadium.

Loughmore-Castleiney face off against Thurles Sarsfields after it finished 2-17 to 0-23 last time out.

