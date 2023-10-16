Kerry, Clare, Dublin and Donegal GAA club games live next weekend

THE KERRY, CLARE, Dublin and Donegal county senior championships are all in the spotlight as part of next weekend’s live GAA club coverage on TV.

RTÉ’s cameras are live from Tralee on Saturday evening for the first of this year’s Kerry senior football semi-finals. Club champions Dingle are aiming to reach the final for the first time since 2018, while Mid Kerry contested last year’s decider.

Then on Sunday, TG4 are live from Ennis for the Clare senior hurling final that pits Clonlara against Crusheen. Both clubs are aiming to end barren spells, Clonlara last crowned champions in 2008 while Crusheen were back-to-back winners in 2010 and 2011.

The Dublin senior football final is next up from Parnell Park as Kilmacud Crokes take on Ballyboden St-Enda’s. Kilmacud are the reigning All-Ireland club champions and are chasing three-in-a-row in Dublin, while Ballyboden’s most recent title win was in 2019.

Then the Donegal senior football decider is also covered on Sunday as title holders Naomh Conaill face 2018 kingpins Gaoth Dobhair.

Here’s what’s in store.

Saturday

Kerry senior football semi-final

5.30pm: Dingle v Mid Kerry – RTÉ 2.

Sunday

Clare senior hurling final

2pm: Clonlara v Crusheen – TG4.

Dublin senior football final

4pm: Kilmacud Crokes v Ballyboden St-Enda’s - TG4.

Donegal senior football final