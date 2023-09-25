Advertisement
INPHO John McGrath, John Heslin and TJ Reid.
# Tune in
Tipperary, Westmeath and Kilkenny GAA club games live on TV next weekend
Plenty for GAA fans to enjoy.
32 minutes ago

THE TIPPERARY, WESTMEATH and Kilkenny senior county championships are all in the spotlight in next weekend’s GAA club coverage on TV.

RTÉ are live from Semple Stadium on Saturday as local Tipperary rivals Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore-Castleiney play in the first of this year’s senior hurling semi-finals in the county. 

It’s a repeat of the epic two-game saga between the clubs in the 2021 final when Loughmore-Castleiney took the honours after a replay.

Then on Sunday it’s the Westmeath senior football final on TG4,  St Loman’s facing Coralstown-Kinnegad. It is the ninth successive season that St Loman’s have featured in the final, they have won five titles in that period and lost three, including last year when they were chasing three-in-a-row.

This is the first Westmeath senior final appearance for Coralstown-Kinnegad since 1998.

Finally on Sunday on TG4, it’s the last of the weekend’s Kilkenny senior hurling quarter-finals. Reigning county, Leinster and All-Ireland club champions Shamrocks Ballyhale take on Dicksboro, who lifted the Kilkenny senior hurling league title at the weekend.

Saturday

Tipperary senior hurling semi-final

  • 7.15pm: Thurles Sarsfields v Loughmore-Castleiney – RTÉ 2.

Sunday

Westmeath senior football final

  • 2.15pm: St Loman’s Mullingar v Coralstown-Kinnegad – TG4.

Kilkenny senior hurling quarter-final

  • 4.15pm: Shamrocks Ballyhale v Dicksboro – TG4
