Luke Keating (Cuala), Charlie Mitchell (Kilcormac-Killoughey), and Ruairi Canavan (Errigal Ciaran). INPHO
Leinster and Ulster senior GAA club semi-finals live on TV next weekend

The TV cameras will be in Parnell Park, Cusack Park, and Páirc Esler.
9.45pm, 18 Nov 2024
THREE PROVINCIAL SENIOR club semi-finals will be televised live on TV next weekend.

First up on Saturday night there is a Dublin-Offaly contest in Leinster football as Cuala take on Tullamore on RTÉ 2. Both teams are chasing a first ever provincial  senior final appearance.

Then on Sunday, there’s Leinster hurling action as Castletown Geoghegan, fresh from taking down Kilkenny champions Thomastown, play Offaly’s Kilcormac-Killoughey in their last four tie on TG4.

The second game of the GAA BEO double-bill is from Ulster football with Tyrone’s Errigal Ciaran taking on Armagh’s Clann Éireann on TG4 on Sunday. Errigal Ciaran were last in the provincial decider in 2002, while Clann Éireann are chasing a first Ulster final  outing.

There are five other semi-final ties down for decision over the weekend. Saturday in Leinster football sees Westmeath’s St Loman’s, finalists in 2017, play Louth’s St Mary’s Ardee, while the opening Ulster last four tie is Down’s Kilcoo against Monaghan’s Scotstown, a repeat of  last year’s quarter-final between the pair.

Then on Sunday, it’s Dublin’s Na Fianna, the 2023 beaten finalists, taking on Wexford’s St Martin’s, while in Munster football there are semi-final encounters with Éire Óg  Ennis meeting Tippperary’s Loughmore-Castleiney, while Waterford’s Rathgormack go up against Kerry’s Dr Crokes.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday 23 November

Leinster senior football semi-final

  • St Loman’s (Mullingar) v Ardee St Mary’s (Louth), Lakepoint Park, Mullingar, 1.30pm.
  • Cuala (Dublin) v Tullamore (Offaly), Parnell Park, 7.15pm - RTÉ 2.

Ulster senior football semi-final

  • Kilcoo (Down) v Scotstown (Monaghan), BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 6pm.

Sunday 24 November

Munster senior football semi-finals

  • Éire Óg Ennis (Clare) v Loughmore-Castleiney (Tipperary), Cusack Park, Ennis, 1pm.
  • Rathgormack (Waterford) v Dr Crokes (Kerry), Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 1pm.

Ulster senior football semi-final

  • Clann Eireann (Armagh) v Errigal Ciaran (Tyrone), Páirc Esler, Newry, 3.15pm - TG4. 

Leinster senior hurling semi-finals

  • Castletown Geoghegan (Westmeath) v Kilcormac-Killoughey (Offaly), TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 1.15pm - TG4.
  • Na Fianna (Dublin) v St Martin’s (Wexford), Parnell Park, 3pm.
