Leinster and Ulster senior GAA club semi-finals live on TV next weekend

THREE PROVINCIAL SENIOR club semi-finals will be televised live on TV next weekend.

First up on Saturday night there is a Dublin-Offaly contest in Leinster football as Cuala take on Tullamore on RTÉ 2. Both teams are chasing a first ever provincial senior final appearance.

Then on Sunday, there’s Leinster hurling action as Castletown Geoghegan, fresh from taking down Kilkenny champions Thomastown, play Offaly’s Kilcormac-Killoughey in their last four tie on TG4.

Advertisement

The second game of the GAA BEO double-bill is from Ulster football with Tyrone’s Errigal Ciaran taking on Armagh’s Clann Éireann on TG4 on Sunday. Errigal Ciaran were last in the provincial decider in 2002, while Clann Éireann are chasing a first Ulster final outing.

There are five other semi-final ties down for decision over the weekend. Saturday in Leinster football sees Westmeath’s St Loman’s, finalists in 2017, play Louth’s St Mary’s Ardee, while the opening Ulster last four tie is Down’s Kilcoo against Monaghan’s Scotstown, a repeat of last year’s quarter-final between the pair.

Then on Sunday, it’s Dublin’s Na Fianna, the 2023 beaten finalists, taking on Wexford’s St Martin’s, while in Munster football there are semi-final encounters with Éire Óg Ennis meeting Tippperary’s Loughmore-Castleiney, while Waterford’s Rathgormack go up against Kerry’s Dr Crokes.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday 23 November

Leinster senior football semi-final

St Loman’s (Mullingar) v Ardee St Mary’s (Louth), Lakepoint Park, Mullingar, 1.30pm.

Cuala (Dublin) v Tullamore (Offaly), Parnell Park, 7.15pm - RTÉ 2.

Ulster senior football semi-final

Kilcoo (Down) v Scotstown (Monaghan), BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 6pm.

Sunday 24 November

Munster senior football semi-finals

Éire Óg Ennis (Clare) v Loughmore-Castleiney (Tipperary), Cusack Park, Ennis, 1pm.

Rathgormack (Waterford) v Dr Crokes (Kerry), Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 1pm.

Ulster senior football semi-final

Clann Eireann (Armagh) v Errigal Ciaran (Tyrone), Páirc Esler, Newry, 3.15pm - TG4.

Leinster senior hurling semi-finals