Donegal, Kerry and Dublin GAA club games live on TV next weekend

Naomh Conaill, East Kerry and Kilmacud Crokes all in action.

DONEGAL, KERRY AND Dublin senior club games are all on TV as part of next weekend’s live GAA coverage.

The RTÉ cameras will be in Dublin on Saturday night in Parnell Park as reigning hurling champions Kilmacud Crokes play Ballyboden St Enda’s, the 2018 winners, in a semi-final tie.

On Sunday the TG4 coverage includes the Donegal senior football decider, a repeat of last year’s final which saw St Eunan’s defeat Naomh Conaill.

And the same station on Sunday will also televise a Kerry senior football quarter-final, East Kerry playing Kenmare Shamrocks with a galaxy of All-Ireland winning stars in action like David and Paudie Clifford, Sean O’Shea, Shane Ryan and Stephen O’Brien.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday

Dublin senior hurling semi-final: Kilmacud Crokes v Ballyboden St Enda’s, Parnell Park, 7.30pm.

Sunday

Kerry senior football quarter-final: East Kerry v Kenmare Shamrocks, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 2.45pm.