Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Monday 3 October 2022
Advertisement

Donegal, Kerry and Dublin GAA club games live on TV next weekend

Plenty for GAA fans to enjoy this weekend.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 3 Oct 2022, 11:02 AM
1 hour ago 1,551 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5882794
Naomh Conaill, East Kerry and Kilmacud Crokes all in action.
Image: INPHO
Naomh Conaill, East Kerry and Kilmacud Crokes all in action.
Naomh Conaill, East Kerry and Kilmacud Crokes all in action.
Image: INPHO

DONEGAL, KERRY AND Dublin senior club games are all on TV as part of next weekend’s live GAA coverage.

The RTÉ cameras will be in Dublin on Saturday night in Parnell Park as reigning hurling champions Kilmacud Crokes play Ballyboden St Enda’s, the 2018 winners, in a semi-final tie.

On Sunday the TG4 coverage includes the Donegal senior football decider, a repeat of last year’s final which saw St Eunan’s defeat Naomh Conaill.

And the same station on Sunday will also televise a Kerry senior football quarter-final, East Kerry playing Kenmare Shamrocks with a galaxy of All-Ireland winning stars in action like David and Paudie Clifford, Sean O’Shea, Shane Ryan and Stephen O’Brien.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday

  • Dublin senior hurling semi-final: Kilmacud Crokes v Ballyboden St Enda’s, Parnell Park, 7.30pm.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Sunday

  • Kerry senior football quarter-final: East Kerry v Kenmare Shamrocks, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 2.45pm.
  • Donegal senior football final: Naomh Conaill v St Eunan’s, Mac Cumhaill Park, Ballybofey, 4.30pm.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie