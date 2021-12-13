Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 13 December 2021
6 GAA club games on TV in last action before Christmas as Leinster and Ulster in spotlight

RTÉ and TG4 are both showing three games apiece.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 13 Dec 2021, 1:34 PM
Ciaran McFaul, Paul Mannion and TJ Reid are some of the stars in action.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

THERE’S A PACKED schedule of games on TV next weekend in the GAA club championships, as the 2021 action concludes with the last set of fixtures before Christmas.

RTÉ have a triple-bill of matches on Saturday afternoon, starting with the 2020 All-Ireland senior camogie club final in Kilkenny between Galway’s Sarsfields, the reigning champions, and Wexford’s Oulart-the-Ballagh, title winners in 2015.

Then the cameras are live from Croke Park for the Leinster football semi-finals, Kildare’s Naas playing Wexford’s Shelmaliers, before Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes meet Laois kingpins Portarlington.

The action concludes on Saturday evening with TG4 showing the first Ulster semi-final as Fermanagh’s Derrygonnelly Harps play Armagh’s Clann Éireann.

Then on Sunday afternoon, the TG4 action begins with the first of the provincial senior finals, the Leinster hurling trophy up for grabs as Kilkenny’s Ballyhale Shamrocks meet Laois newcomers Clough-Ballacolla.

brian-corby-and-eoin-doyle-celebrate-after-the-game Clough-Ballacolla players celebrating Saturday night's win over Kilmacud Crokes. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

And later the same station have deferred coverage as Derry’s Watty Grahams Glen play Down’s Kilcoo in the second Ulster semi-final.

Here’s the full schedule of what’s in store:

Saturday

1.30pm – RTÉ 2

  • Sarsfields (Galway) v Oulart-the-Ballagh (Wexford) – 2020 All-Ireland senior club camogie final.

3.15pm – RTÉ 2

  • Naas (Kildare) v Shelmaliers (Wexford) – Leinster SFC club semi-final.

5pm – RTÉ 2 

  • Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Portarlington (Laois) – Leinster SFC club semi-final.

6.30pm – TG4

  • Derrygonnelly Harps (Fermanagh) v Clann Éireann – Ulster SFC club semi-final.

Sunday

1.30pm – TG4

  • Clough-Ballacolla (Laois) v Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) – Leinster SHC club final. 

5.30pm – TG4 (Deferred)

  • Watty Grahams Glen (Derry) v Kilcoo (Down) – Ulster SFC club semi-final.

