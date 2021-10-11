Tipperary hurling double-header on RTÉ while Leitrim and Clare club games on TG4

TIPPERRY HURLING, CLARE hurling and Leitrim football will be in the spotlight for next weekend’s GAA club coverage.

Keith Beirne, Noel McGrath and Liam Markham will all be in action.

RTÉ’s coverage commences for a new campaign of the county championships commences next Saturday with two Tipperary senior hurling quarter-finals down for decision.

Both games take place in Semple Stadium with 2017 champions Thurles Sarsfields playing 2018 kingpins Clonoulty-Rossmore at 3pm and then Kilruane MacDonaghs face last year’s beaten finalists Loughmore-Castleiney at 5pm, live on RTÉ 2.

Padraic and Ronan Maher, Noel and John McGrath, Dillon Quirke and Niall O’Meara are some of the county stars that will be in action across the two games.

Then on Sunday afternoon, TG4′s GAA BEO programme is first live from Clare for the senior hurling quarter-final between 2019 finalists Cratloe and 2019 semi-finalists Inagh-Kilnamona at 2pm.

That will be followed by the Leitrim senior football final which is contested by Sean O’Heslins Ballinamore and Mohill at 3.45pm.

Mohill are the reigning champions, bidding for their fourth title in seven seasons, while 2019 finalists Sean O’Heslins last won this decider back in 1990.