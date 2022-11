Munster, Connacht and Leinster club finals live in next weekend's GAA TV action

PROVINCIAL CLUB FINALS take centre stage in next weekend’s live TV GAA action.

The fixtures begin on Saturday with the Munster hurling decider as reigning champions Ballygunner take on 2016 victors Ballyea.

Sunday’s schedule commences with the Connacht football final as Galway’s Maigh Cuilinn and Sligo’s Tourlestrane both go in search of their maiden title at this level.

In Ulster the hurling final sees holders Slaughtneil, who have four out of the last five championships, take on Dunloy, winners last in 2009.

Then there is a double-header in Croke Park of Leinster showdowns with both defending champions in action.

In football, Kilmacud Crokes attempt to complete back-to-back triumphs against Westmeath’s The Downs.

And in hurling, Ballyhale Shamrocks aim for four-in-a-row when they meet Dublin kingpins Kilmacud.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store: