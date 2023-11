Leinster and Ulster senior games live on TV in next weekend's GAA schedule

LEINSTER AND ULSTER senior GAA club championship action will be in the spotlight this weekend with live TV coverage in store.

The RTÉ cameras will be live from Omagh on Saturday night for the Ulster football quarter-final as Tyrone champions Trillick play Armagh’s Crossmaglen Rangers.

Then on Sunday on TG4, first up is a Leinster hurling quarter-final between Wexford’s Naomh Éanna and Offaly’s Kilcormac-Killoughey, before they then broadcast an Ulster football quarter-final between Monaghan’s Scotstown and Down’s Kilcoo.

The weekend’s action also sees quarter finals in the Connacht and Munster senior club football championships, and last eight fixtures in the Leinster hurling championship.

There are also major finals in the senior ladies football club championship with the Connacht, Leinster and Munster showdowns scheduled.

Here’s the full list of action that is in store.

Saturday 11 November

Leinster senior ladies football final

Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Naomh Ciarán (Offaly), Coralstown Kinnegad, 1pm.

Munster senior camogie preliminary round

Truagh Clonlara (Clare) v Sarsfields (Cork), Clonlara, 1.30pm.

Munster senior ladies football final

The Banner (Clare) v Ballymacarbry (Waterford), Mallow, 3.15pm.

Connacht senior football quarter-final

Ballina Stephenites (Mayo) v Fulham Irish (London), Castlebar, 6pm.

Ulster senior football quarter-final

Trillick (Tyrone) v Crossmaglen Rangers (Armagh), Healy Park, Omagh, 7.15pm - RTÉ 2.

Sunday 12 November

Connacht senior football quarter-final

St Brigid’s (Roscommon) v Coolera-Strandhill (Sligo), Dr Hyde Park, 2pm.

Connacht senior ladies football final

Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) v Knockmore (Mayo), Swinford, 1pm.

Munster senior football quarter-finals

Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary) v Newcastle West/Adare, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 1.30pm.

Castlehaven (Cork) v Cratloe (Clare), Castlehaven, 1.30pm.

Leinster senior hurling quarter-finals

Naomh Éanna (Wexford) v Kilcormac-Killoughey (Offaly), Wexford Park, 1.30pm - TG4.

Raharney (Westmeath) v Na Fianna (Dublin), Mullingar, 2pm.

Camross (Laois) v Naas (Kildare), Portlaoise, 3pm.

Mount Leinster Rangers (Carlow) v O’Loughlin Gaels (Kilkenny), Netwatch Cullen Park, 3.30pm.

Ulster senior football quarter-finals

Glen (Derry) v Erin’s Own (Antrim), Celtic Park, 3pm.

Scotstown (Monaghan) v Kilcoo (Down), Venue TBC, 3.15pm.