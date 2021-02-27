BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 27 February 2021
Sin-bin to be introduced in hurling and temporary blood subs for suspected head injuries

New penalties for aggressive and cynical fouls have been approved in both hurling and football.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 27 Feb 2021, 3:55 PM
The sin-bin rule is coming into hurling.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

THE SIN-BIN rule is set to be introduced in hurling on a trial basis, after a motion proposing new penalties for aggressive and cynical fouls in hurling and football was passed at Congress.

Motion 20 was passed following an online vote, with 61% of delegates voting in favour of the motion via video conference.

One of the penalties outlined in the motion states that in hurling, a penalty shall be awarded and the offender be yellow-carded and sent to the sin-bin for 10 minutes if a cynical foul is committed on a player with a goal-scoring opportunity either inside the 20-metre line or the semi-circular arc.

Additionally, the offending player will be ordered off for the remainder of the game including any extra-time to be played if the foul is a second caution or one that merits a red-card.

Another sanction included in the motion reads that a penalty will be awarded in football if a cynical foul is committed on an attacking player with a goal-scoring opportunity inside the 20-metre line or the semi-circular arc.

This motion generated a lengthy debate at Congress with some speakers calling for the motion to be deferred to a Special Congress later this year.

Offaly chairman Michael Duignan was among those who spoke in favour of the motion on a trial basis, saying that cynical fouling in hurling is “different than it used to be.”

GAA President John Horan initially called for the motion to be decided by a virtual show of hands on the video link. He then announced an online vote to determine the result.

The vote returned a 61% majority in favour of passing the motion, while 39% of delegates voted against it.

Motion 27 was also passed at Congress. This allows teams to make the temporary substitution of a player with a suspected head injury. The motion is an elaboration of the current rule which allows for the temporary substitution of a player with a blood injury.

Motion 13, which proposes restricting the county senior championships to a maximum of 16 teams to help streamline the club season was also passed.

This motion was also decided by an online vote following some initial debate, with 66% of delegates voting in favour of passing the motion while 34% were against it.

It is hoped that this motion will help to deliver a practical fixtures schedule.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie