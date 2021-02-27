Sin-bin to be introduced in hurling and temporary blood subs for suspected head injuries

THE SIN-BIN rule is set to be introduced in hurling on a trial basis, after a motion proposing new penalties for aggressive and cynical fouls in hurling and football was passed at Congress.

Motion 20 was passed following an online vote, with 61% of delegates voting in favour of the motion via video conference.

One of the penalties outlined in the motion states that in hurling, a penalty shall be awarded and the offender be yellow-carded and sent to the sin-bin for 10 minutes if a cynical foul is committed on a player with a goal-scoring opportunity either inside the 20-metre line or the semi-circular arc.

Additionally, the offending player will be ordered off for the remainder of the game including any extra-time to be played if the foul is a second caution or one that merits a red-card.

Another sanction included in the motion reads that a penalty will be awarded in football if a cynical foul is committed on an attacking player with a goal-scoring opportunity inside the 20-metre line or the semi-circular arc.

This motion generated a lengthy debate at Congress with some speakers calling for the motion to be deferred to a Special Congress later this year.

Offaly chairman Michael Duignan was among those who spoke in favour of the motion on a trial basis, saying that cynical fouling in hurling is “different than it used to be.”

GAA President John Horan initially called for the motion to be decided by a virtual show of hands on the video link. He then announced an online vote to determine the result.

The vote returned a 61% majority in favour of passing the motion, while 39% of delegates voted against it.

Motion 27 was also passed at Congress. This allows teams to make the temporary substitution of a player with a suspected head injury. The motion is an elaboration of the current rule which allows for the temporary substitution of a player with a blood injury.

Motion 13, which proposes restricting the county senior championships to a maximum of 16 teams to help streamline the club season was also passed.

This motion was also decided by an online vote following some initial debate, with 66% of delegates voting in favour of passing the motion while 34% were against it.

It is hoped that this motion will help to deliver a practical fixtures schedule.