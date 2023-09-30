GAA to meet improved gender balance quota after special congress vote

THE GAA VOTED to approve changes necessary for a greater gender balance in its governing Management Committee at Saturday’s special congress in Croke Park.

The motion was endorsed by 78.5% of delegates after director general Tom Ryan outlined the case, which proposed a minimum of 40% female or male representation on Coiste Bainistí. Currently three of Coiste Bainistí’s 19 board members are female, which equates to 16%.

The Irish Government have threatened to cut funding for any sporting organisations that do not meet new gender balance targets.

“It’s a good thing to do but it’s not revolutionary or anything like that,” Ryan said.

“I wouldn’t over-state it. It’s the right direction for us to move in. It reflects where society is going in all manner of enterprises and undertakings.

It’s not even that the GAA shouldn’t be any different. The GAA should be a leader in these kinds of things so I think it’s to the credit of the Association.

“I do know there were some differing views and that’s okay too, people are entitled to express a view.

“I think what was good about the last few weeks is that it was never really on the agenda and then it was something we talked about and argued about but it’s done now.

“It’s something we needed to get done and now we can move on.”

Meanwhile, the All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-finals are to remain in place after delegates voted down the motion for change.

The result means the Joe McDonagh finalists will continue to play in the Liam MacCarthy.