This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 26 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

GAA games will be called off if government issues order

The GAA is on high alert as coronavirus spreads across Europe, and is prepared to put the national interest first if needs be.

By Garry Doyle Wednesday 26 Feb 2020, 12:50 PM
34 minutes ago 5,992 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5022689
Discussions have already taken place in Croke Park.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Discussions have already taken place in Croke Park.
Discussions have already taken place in Croke Park.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

LEADING ADMINISTRATORS IN the GAA have already begun preparations for a severe impact on their fixture schedule in the event that an outbreak of the coronavirus occurs in Ireland.

The42 understands that meetings on the subject occurred yesterday in the office of the GAA’s director general as well as by members of the Central Competitions Control Committee, the body responsible for arranging national fixtures.

Conscious of what happened in 2001, when the outbreak of the foot and mouth disease led to a four-week postponement of inter-county and club matches, the GAA’s leading officials are preparing to act in the national interest, if asked to do so.

As the global crisis has yet to hit Ireland directly, the GAA has yet to receive any direct contact from the state apparatus in terms of what they have to do as an organisation. They will, however, be guided by the HSE and the department of health.

If that means postponing matches, they will. As for now, it is business as usual, with this weekend’s scheduled inter-county league games still set to go ahead.

It is understood the GAA’s fixtures committee already have an alternative plan in place and are monitoring the situation closely, particularly the words of health minister, Simon Harris, who wants the IRFU to postpone the Six Nations game against Italy on Saturday week.

Harris said that staging the game would pose a “significant risk because a very large number of people would be travelling from what is now an infected region”.

While the GAA has minimal international travel, and none whatsoever to Italy, they are conscious of the minister’s words in relation to the mass gathering and movement of people. That, in a nutshell, is what happens every weekend in Ireland during the league campaign.

In this respect, Croke Park officials are prepared to take on government advice. In other words, if asked by the department of health to postpone matches, they will.

The games immediately in question are the remaining fixtures in the national hurling and football leagues, which are due to be completed by the end of March. Should a month-long ban on fixtures be suggested by government officials, then it is highly unlikely that this year’s league will be completed at any stage in 2020, as the GAA’s fixture calendar is already heavily congested.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
gary@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie