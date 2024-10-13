5 key storylines in today's GAA county senior football finals

1. Dungloe on the brink of ending 60-year wait for Donegal glory

St Eunan’s are hoping to become champions of Donegal for the 15th time today, three years after their most recent triumph. But for their opponents, Dungloe, their wait for a senior county title stretches all the way back to 1958. And their last appearance in the final was in 1964.

Intermediate champions in 2022, they reached the preliminary quarter-finals of the senior championship last year. After progressing out of their group this year with three wins from four, they overcame Downings to reach the quarter-finals against Michael Murphy’s Glenswilly. Dungloe limited the 2012 All-Ireland winning captain to just three frees and one mark in a one-point win on the way to their first semi-final since 2012. Donegal’s Michael Langan returned home from his travels to line out for St Michael’s in that final-four clash, notching two points from frees. But his presence at midfield wasn’t enough as Dessie Gallagher’s team advanced to the final with a 0-9 0-8 win.

Donegal goalkeeper Shaun Patton is among the county talents in the St Eunan’s team, along with Shane O’Donnell and Niall O’Donnell. Former Donegal star Brendan Devenney is part of the backroom team under the management of Barry Meehan.

Kilcoo players celebrate defeating Burren in last year's county final. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

2. Burren looking to repeat 2018 trick in Down

Kilcoo are contesting their 12th consecutive Down final today, aiming to complete a second six-in-a-row in the club’s history. They enjoyed the same winning run between 2012 and 2017. And it would have been 12 Down SFC titles on the bounce had it not been for the intervention of Burren in the 2018 decider.

It seems fitting that Burren interrupted their dominance as they were the last club to win the senior championship in 2011 before Kilcoo took over. In that 2018 encounter, it was a brace of goals from former Down forward Donal O’Hare which ultimately proved the difference. Kilcoo avenged that defeat when the sides met again in the 2021 final and had nine points to spare in last year’s final under new manager Karl Lacey.

Burren have returned to the final after a narrow win over Carryduff two weeks ago which was marred by controversy. A late Ronan Kelly goal sealed their 1-10 to 1-7 win but the decisive score drew some criticism due to an apparent square ball infringement which otherwise would have sent the contest to extra-time. The 2022 All-Ireland champions were narrowly defeated in last year’s Ulster quarter-final by Monaghan’s Scotstown, and will pose a considerable challenge for Burren again when their third decider clash in four years gets underway.

3. St Loman’s aiming for eighth Westmeath title in 11 years

St Loman’s are competing in their 10th senior county final in-a-row today, but a key theme of their mission will be revenge. Their opponents — and neighbours — The Downs defeated Loman’s in the 2022 final, which stung the reigning Westmeath champions.

Niall Mitchell’s 10th-minute goal helped The Downs to a 1-8 to 0-7 victory in that meeting, and they went on to contest the Leinster final against Dublin giants, and eventual All-Ireland champions, Kilmacud Crokes.

The Downs are back in the decider after getting the better of last year’s Westmeath finalists Coralstown/Kinnegad with a one-point victory in the semi-final. Westmeath star forward Luke Loughlin is a key player for The Downs, top-scoring in that game with four points.

St Loman’s are considered the favourites after winning six games from six including a convincing semi-final victory over Tyrrellspass. Westmeath great John Heslin helped himself to 1-4 in that game while Shane Dempsey also hit the net. Heslin has represented Westmeath with distinction, while Ronan O’Toole is a current player for Westmeath and was nominated for an All-Star last year.

Cormac Egan on the ball for Tullamore in the 2023 county final. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

4. Ferbane seek an end to Tullamore’s supremacy

For the second year in a row, Ferbane and Tullamore will collide in the Offaly SFC final. It’s Tullamore’s fifth consecutive appearance in the final, searching for a third title in four years.

Ferbane last lifted the trophy in 2019, which ended a 25-year famine since their last senior triumph. Rhode were the dominant club in Offaly, winning four titles between 2014 and 2018. But their stranglehold has been loosened somewhat by the rise of Ferbane and Tullamore, with the former side taking them out at the quarter-final stage this year. Kevin Nugent and Cian Johnson combined for 0-6 in a two-point win for Ferbane.

Last year’s final was a low-scoring encounter where Offaly star Cormac Egan played a vital role in setting up a goal that ultimately decided the result. He continues to influence their performances, supplying a goal in the first half of their 2-8 to 0-5 win against Edenderry in the semi-final two weeks ago.

Ferbane had a more difficult assignment in their semi-final against Shamrocks, as they needed an injury-time goal from Darragh Flynn to remove all doubt from their 2-13 to 2-7 triumph. However, Offaly hurler David Nally went off with an injury in that game after scoring two points which could be a concern as they aim to disarm a well-equipped Tullamore side.

5. Battle of dynasties in Laois

For the past 17 seasons, either Portlaoise or Portarlington have featured in the Laois SFC final. Portarlington were three-in-a-row winners between 2020 and 2022 having gone 20 years without senior county honours. They’re now on the hunt for a fourth title in five years this weekend. Portlaoise were finalists last year and again in 2021 while also accounting for 12 county titles between 2007 and 2019, losing out to Stradbally in the 2016 decider.

Portarlington enjoyed a commanding 18-point win over Graiguecullen in the semi-final, although they had a slow start in which they failed to register a score until the ninth minute. But they eventually took control, as Keith Bracken, Rioghan Murphy and Darragh Galvin all contributed goals. Portarlington have also been boosted by the return of Paddy O’Sullivan while Colm Murphy, who had been based abroad. O’Dempsey’s pushed Portlaoise all the way in the other semi-final, but a quick 1-2 without reply in the second half proved decisive with Paul Cahillane palming the ball to the net twice in the game.

Former Carlow, Offaly and Wexford football manager Pat Roe is the current Portarlington boss, while 2003 Leinster winner Aidan Fennelly is in charge of Portlaoise.