Kildare, Kilkenny and Monaghan battles part of 15 senior finals on GAA club super Sunday

Sarsfields, Ballyhale and Scotstown are all in county final action on Sunday.

THE BIGGEST DAY in the 2021 GAA club calendar to date falls on Sunday afternoon, with 15 county senior finals on the agenda between football and hurling around the country.

There are four senior hurling deciders down for decision with top billing going to the Kilkenny showdown that sees Ballyhale Shamrocks, the current All-Ireland kingpins, meeting O’Loughlin Gaels, last title victors on Noreside in 2016.

That game is live on TG4 at 1.30pm with the other senior hurling finals occurring in Armagh (Middletown Na Fianna v Lámh Dhearg Keady, 4pm), Laois (Borris-Kilcotton v Clough-Ballacolla, 3.30pm) and Westmeath (Raharney v Castletown Geoghegan, 3pm).

In football. the focus will primarily be on Leinster and Ulster with five senior finals in each province.

The Leinster battles see Wolfe Tones face 2018 winners St Peter’s Dunboyne (2.30pm) in Meath and then 2019 champions Sarsfields face Naas (2pm) in Kildare.

In Louth the reigning champions Naomh Máirtín play first-time finalists St Mochta’s (2.30pm), in Longford it’s a clash of Mullinalaghta, the 2018 Leinster kingpins, against Mostrim (3pm), and in Wicklow the current title holders Baltinglass play Blessington (3pm).

Mullinalaghta players celebrating their 2018 Leinster club final win. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The Ulster games involve the Donegal final, which is live on TG4 at 3.15pm, with Naomh Conaill, who are chasing three-in-a-row, playing St Eunan’s.

The Derry final involves champions Slaughtneil playing Watty Grahams Glen, who are chasing their first final, at 2pm, while in Down it’s the familiar sight of Kilcoo, title winners in eight of the last nine campaigns, playing Burren at 3pm.



The Monaghan senior final involves champions Scotstown taking on Truagh Gaels at 2.30pm, while the Cavan decider is a novel pairing involving Gowan against Ramor United at 3pm.

There is just one senior football final down for decision in Munster with the Clare decider at 2.30pm seeing reigning champions Kilmurry-Ibrickane playing Éire Óg Ennis.



Clare senior Keelan Sexton is part of the Kilmurry-Ibrickane ranks. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Away from the final showdowns, there are also several big semi-final clashes around the country.

Some of the high-profile football games see on Saturday evening, the Dublin senior football semi-finals take place with St Judes playing Lucan Sarsfields and Kilmacud Crokes meet Ballyboden St-Enda’s. The Mayo semi-finals sees Knockmore play Garrymore on Saturday and then Belmullet take on Westport on Sunday.

In hurling the main semi-final ties are in Galway with Craughwell playing Clarinbridge on Saturday and then on Sunday it’s champions St Thomas taking on Gort. In Cork the last four games are a double-header on Sunday with Blackrock meeting Midleton and Sarsfields taking on Glen Rovers.

