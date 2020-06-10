This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 10 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

GAA set to launch their Covid-19 education programme for clubs ahead of return to action

Small groups can train on pitches from 29 June.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 10 Jun 2020, 5:56 PM
1 hour ago 1,764 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5119513
A view of Croke Park after last week's announcement about the roadmap for returning to action
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
A view of Croke Park after last week's announcement about the roadmap for returning to action
A view of Croke Park after last week's announcement about the roadmap for returning to action
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE GAA WILL launch their Covid-19 education programme for clubs around the country in the coming days as the countdown continues to the planned return to action.

Last Friday the GAA, Camogie Association and LGFA mapped out their schedule for holding training sessions and matches again. Small groups can train on pitches from 29 June with club fixtures set to commence in late July before the inter-county action resumes in mid October.

It is envisaged for training that players will arrive and depart togged out while a health questionnaire must be completed before starting a session.

Central to the return to action will be the Covid-19 club education programme which will centre on an eLearning module and key protocols such as the health questionnaire will be outlined in more detail.

The GAA intend to focus their programme for clubs on:

  1. Facilities readiness
  2. The role of the Covid supervisor (collates health questionnaires, permits entry, keeps record for potential contact tracing) 
  3. Protocols for participation
  4. The Gaelic Games roadmap document

Clubs will be contacted in the coming days with full details and launch dates for the programme with this information also set to be published on the official GAA website.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie