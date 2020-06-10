GAA set to launch their Covid-19 education programme for clubs ahead of return to action

A view of Croke Park after last week's announcement about the roadmap for returning to action

A view of Croke Park after last week's announcement about the roadmap for returning to action

THE GAA WILL launch their Covid-19 education programme for clubs around the country in the coming days as the countdown continues to the planned return to action.

Last Friday the GAA, Camogie Association and LGFA mapped out their schedule for holding training sessions and matches again. Small groups can train on pitches from 29 June with club fixtures set to commence in late July before the inter-county action resumes in mid October.

It is envisaged for training that players will arrive and depart togged out while a health questionnaire must be completed before starting a session.

Central to the return to action will be the Covid-19 club education programme which will centre on an eLearning module and key protocols such as the health questionnaire will be outlined in more detail.

Following on from the publication of the “Guidelines for Safe Return to Gaelic Games” document late last week, a ‘Covid-19 Club Education Programme’ will be launched in the coming days. #GAA #GAABelong — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 10, 2020

The GAA intend to focus their programme for clubs on:

Facilities readiness The role of the Covid supervisor (collates health questionnaires, permits entry, keeps record for potential contact tracing) Protocols for participation The Gaelic Games roadmap document

Clubs will be contacted in the coming days with full details and launch dates for the programme with this information also set to be published on the official GAA website.

