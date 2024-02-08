GAA gate receipts up 15% last year, but total revenue down 13%

GATE RECEIPTS IN the GAA increased by 15% in 2023, but total revenues were down 13%.

The publishing of the GAA’s annual report at Croke Park today revealed that toal revenue for 2023 was €112.1 million, a 13% reduction on the 2022 figure of €128.5 million.

Direct costs were €29.4 million, down 8% on the previous year, while indirect costs of €22.8 million represented a rise of 7% on 2022.

The breakdown of the revenue last year was as follows:

Gate Receipts – €38.5m - (Up 15% on 2022 – €33.5m)

Box, Premium & Catering – €28.9m - (Down 13% on 2022 – €33.2m)

Commercial Income – €21.9m - (Down 19% on 2022 – €27.2m)

State Funding – €14.5m - (Down 33% on 2022 – €21.6m)

Property Rental – €2.6m - (Up 16% on 2022 – €2.2m)

Stadium Hire – €1.6m - (Down 75% on 2022 – €6.2m)

Museum Income – €1.7m - (Up 33% on 2022 – €1.3m)

Other Income – €2.4m - (Down 31% on 2022 – €3.4m)

More to follow…

GAA director of finance Ger Mulryan, Ard Stiúrthóir of the GAA Tom Ryan, Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy and Croke Park Stadium Director Peter McKenna at Croke Park. Seb Daly / SPORTSFILE Seb Daly / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

The GAA’s total funding activities were €60.4 million, (the 2022 tally was €70.3 million).

The capital and operating funding to GAA units & affiliates came in at €17.8 million. This included 25 county infrastructure projects with the larger capital grants awarded to St Conleth’s Park in Kildare, Semple Stadium in Thurles, Longford’s new training centre, and Down’s new training & participation centre.

Attendance levels at GAA matches rose by over 306,000, a 22% spike on the previous year.

*****

GAA Attendances 2023

Sam Maguire (35 games) – 564,398 - Gate Receipts: €18.2m.

Liam MacCarthy (7 games) – 239.352 - Gate Receipts: €10.9m.

Allianz Football League (116 games)- 458,773 – Gate Receipts: €4.8m.

Allianz Hurling League (103 games) 215,646 - Gate Receipts: €2.3m.

Tailteann Cup (35 games) – 54,932 – Gate Receipts: €0.6m.

Other Competitions (107 games) – 164,677 - Gate Receipts: €1.7m.

*****

The GAA report also revealed how match, team, county and competition costs of €30.2 million were an increase of €7.6 million on 2022. The new round-robin format delivered 40 additional match days, with increased venue rental and match day team costs.

There was an increased player mileage and nutritional supports at €3.2 million.

An 11% growth in attendance at Allianz League games ensured there was a record distributions of €4.2 million back to counties, while the annual administration grant to counties totalled €8 million.