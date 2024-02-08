GAA gate receipts up 15% last year, but total revenue down 13%

GATE RECEIPTS IN the GAA increased by 15% in 2023, but total revenues were down 13%.
The publishing of the GAA’s annual report at Croke Park today revealed that toal revenue for 2023 was €112.1 million, a 13% reduction on the 2022 figure of €128.5 million.
Direct costs were €29.4 million, down 8% on the previous year, while indirect costs of €22.8 million represented a rise of 7% on 2022.
The breakdown of the revenue last year was as follows:
- Gate Receipts – €38.5m - (Up 15% on 2022 – €33.5m)
- Box, Premium & Catering – €28.9m - (Down 13% on 2022 – €33.2m)
- Commercial Income – €21.9m - (Down 19% on 2022 – €27.2m)
- State Funding – €14.5m - (Down 33% on 2022 – €21.6m)
- Property Rental – €2.6m - (Up 16% on 2022 – €2.2m)
- Stadium Hire – €1.6m - (Down 75% on 2022 – €6.2m)
- Museum Income – €1.7m - (Up 33% on 2022 – €1.3m)
- Other Income – €2.4m - (Down 31% on 2022 – €3.4m)
The GAA’s total funding activities were €60.4 million, (the 2022 tally was €70.3 million).
The capital and operating funding to GAA units & affiliates came in at €17.8 million. This included 25 county infrastructure projects with the larger capital grants awarded to St Conleth’s Park in Kildare, Semple Stadium in Thurles, Longford’s new training centre, and Down’s new training & participation centre.
Attendance levels at GAA matches rose by over 306,000, a 22% spike on the previous year.
*****
GAA Attendances 2023
- Sam Maguire (35 games) – 564,398 - Gate Receipts: €18.2m.
- Liam MacCarthy (7 games) – 239.352 - Gate Receipts: €10.9m.
- Allianz Football League (116 games)- 458,773 – Gate Receipts: €4.8m.
- Allianz Hurling League (103 games) 215,646 - Gate Receipts: €2.3m.
- Tailteann Cup (35 games) – 54,932 – Gate Receipts: €0.6m.
- Other Competitions (107 games) – 164,677 - Gate Receipts: €1.7m.
*****
The GAA report also revealed how match, team, county and competition costs of €30.2 million were an increase of €7.6 million on 2022. The new round-robin format delivered 40 additional match days, with increased venue rental and match day team costs.
There was an increased player mileage and nutritional supports at €3.2 million.
An 11% growth in attendance at Allianz League games ensured there was a record distributions of €4.2 million back to counties, while the annual administration grant to counties totalled €8 million.