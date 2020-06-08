'We probably could put 21,000 into Croke Park safely' - GAA plan for crowds with two-metre rule

THE GAA FEEL they can accommodate a crowd of 21,000 in Croke Park under the current two-metre rule in place for social distancing and if there was a relaxation of that, they may in a position to double the attendance during the 2020 season.

Players and fans at last year's All-Ireland senior football final

On Friday the GAA revealed their roadmap for a return to playing action with inter-county games scheduled to start no earlier than 17 October.

While social distancing remains in place, facilitating crowds is an issue facing the association but they have started looking into how they would adapt in holding games after the limit on mass gatherings is lifted.

GAA President John Horan was speaking last night in an interview with his club Na Fianna and outlined the challenge they face with Hill 16 where spectators standing will not be permitted. He reiterated that Croke Park will not be full to capacity again until social distancing is lifted.

Very positive to hear #GAA president John Horan tell us that crowds of 21,000 could be possible in Croke Park & 42,000 if social distancing reduced to 1 metre... #PositiveVibes https://t.co/PGVn1Ipvjz — CLG Na Fianna (@clgNaFianna) June 7, 2020

“We have already worked it out that if large crowds are to gather over 5,000 we could probably put 21,000 into Croke Park safely.

“The operations team in Croke Park have mapped it out. Obviously, that blue mesh that’s used in Croke Park would be used to block off seats. It would cause impracticalities in terms of there would be an element of lottery for tickets and premium ticket holders would probably have to get accredited the following year.

“Until social distancing is scaled back, we just won’t be able to pack Croke Park. It is our intention to get it open and going when we get the inter-county games going and if it goes back to one metre we would be able to double the attendance probably to 42,000.

“There’s an issue over the Hill and whether we would be able to get seating in there because really controlling crowds is always going to be a nightmare going forward.”

