Croke Park to host 18,000 supporters for Leinster hurling final

MINISTER OF STATE for Sport Jack Chambers has confirmed that a crowd of 18,000 supporters will be permitted to attend the Leinster SHC meeting of Kilkenny and Dublin on 18 July.

The game, which is set for Croke Park, is one of a number of GAA events given the green light for increased crowds in the coming weeks, and will represent the biggest crowd at an Irish sporting event so far this year.

The following day, there will also be 18,000 in attendance for the Leinster SFC semi-finals double-header at the same venue.

The Munster SHC final between Limerick and Tipperary on 18 July will see a crowd of 7,000 in attendance at Cork’s 45,000-capacity Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

📢📢Return of crowds: Update⚠️⚠️



Pleased to announce the following attendances for upcoming @officialgaa games:



18k for @KilkennyCLG v @DubGAAOfficial, 17/7



18k for Leinster football semi final double header 18/7



7k for Munster Hurling Final 18/7 — Jack Chambers TD (@jackfchambers) July 8, 2021

The announcement is the latest step towards getting larger crowds back into stadiums in Ireland.

Next Thursday, 6,000 fans will be in the Aviva Stadium for Bohemian’s Europa Conference League first qualifying round second leg fixture against Icelandic side Stjarnan, following tonight’s 1-1 draw in the first leg.

There will also be 6,000 in the Aviva for the Ireland rugby team’s game with USA this Saturday.

