GAA confirm crowds of 500 permitted at National League games in Northern Ireland

THE GAA HAVE confirmed that starting from this weekend, up to 500 spectators will be allowed to attend Allianz League games which take place in Northern Ireland.

The announcement comes following a further relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland, announced last week.

As a result there will be small crowds permitted at GAA grounds in Northern Ireland for this weekend’s Allianz League games, however there will be no tickets allocated to supporters from outside the Six Counties in a bid to avoid cross-border travel.

All National League games held in the Six Counties will have 400 tickets available to each host county, which will be sold locally only.

There will also be a further 50 complimentary tickets made available to each team, which will be reserved for non-playing players and county officials.

This Saturday, Armagh host Donegal at the Athletic Grounds in Division 1 of the National Football League, while Tyrone welcome Monaghan to Omagh.

In Division 3, Fermanagh take on Longford in Enniskillen, while Sunday sees the Division 4 meeting of Antrim and Leitrim in Belfast’s Corrigan Park.

All four host counties are set to receive an allocation of tickets, although there will be no fans allowed from Donegal, Monaghan, Longford or Leitrim.

Likewise, there will be no tickets available for Saturday’s all-Ulster meeting of Cavan and Derry in Kingspan Breffni Park of the NHL Division 3 fixture between Monaghan and Armagh on Sunday.

Tickets for Division 1 games in the Nationals Football and National Hurling leagues, as well as Division 2 football games, will be priced at £15.

Tickets for games in Divisions 3 and 4 of the NFL, and Division 2 and 3 of the NHL, will be set at £10.

The GAA plan to review these arrangements at the conclusion of the National Leagues.

