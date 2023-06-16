Draws for All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals and Tailteann Cup semi-finals set for Monday

THE DRAWS FOR the semi-finals of the Tailteann Cup and the preliminary quarter-finals for the Sam Maguire will take place on Monday on RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland, after the news at 8.30am. The format is as follows:

Sam Maguire – preliminary quarter-final draw:

The four second-placed teams from the group stages are drawn to play at home against the four third-placed teams. These ties are subject to avoiding repeat provincial final pairings and, where possible, repeat pairings from the group stages.

Tailteann Cup – semi-final draw:

The four quarter-final winners from this weekend’s games will be drawn to two semi-finals – these will be subject to avoiding repeat pairings from “the overall championship where possible,” according to the GAA.

The semi-finals are due to take place on Sunday, 25 June at Croke Park.

This weekend’s football fixtures:

Saturday:

All-Ireland SFC round 3

Derry v Clare, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 6pm

Monaghan v Donegal, O’Neills Healy Park, 6pm

Tailteann Cup quarter-finals:

Cavan v Down, Kingspan Breffni Park, 5.15pm

Meath v Wexford, Pairc Tailteann, 4pm

Limerick v Laois, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 3pm



Sunday

All-Ireland SFC round 3

Galway v Armagh, Avant Money Pairc Sean MacDiarmada, 4pm

Tyrone v Westmeath, Kingspan Breffni, 4pm

Kerry v Louth, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, 2pm

Cork v Mayo, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 2pm

Dublin v Sligo, Kingspan Breffni, 1.45pm

Roscommon v Kildare, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 1.45pm

Tailteann Cup quarter-final

Antrim v Carlow, Corrigan Park, 1pm