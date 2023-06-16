Draws for All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals and Tailteann Cup semi-finals set for Monday

THE DRAWS FOR the semi-finals of the Tailteann Cup and the preliminary quarter-finals for the Sam Maguire will take place on Monday on RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland, after the news at 8.30am. The format is as follows:
Sam Maguire – preliminary quarter-final draw:
The four second-placed teams from the group stages are drawn to play at home against the four third-placed teams. These ties are subject to avoiding repeat provincial final pairings and, where possible, repeat pairings from the group stages.
Tailteann Cup – semi-final draw:
The four quarter-final winners from this weekend’s games will be drawn to two semi-finals – these will be subject to avoiding repeat pairings from “the overall championship where possible,” according to the GAA.
The semi-finals are due to take place on Sunday, 25 June at Croke Park.
This weekend’s football fixtures:
Saturday:
All-Ireland SFC round 3
Derry v Clare, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 6pm
Monaghan v Donegal, O’Neills Healy Park, 6pm
Tailteann Cup quarter-finals:
Cavan v Down, Kingspan Breffni Park, 5.15pm
Meath v Wexford, Pairc Tailteann, 4pm
Limerick v Laois, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 3pm
Sunday
All-Ireland SFC round 3
Galway v Armagh, Avant Money Pairc Sean MacDiarmada, 4pm
Tyrone v Westmeath, Kingspan Breffni, 4pm
Kerry v Louth, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, 2pm
Cork v Mayo, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 2pm
Dublin v Sligo, Kingspan Breffni, 1.45pm
Roscommon v Kildare, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 1.45pm
Tailteann Cup quarter-final
Antrim v Carlow, Corrigan Park, 1pm