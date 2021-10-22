Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dressing rooms to reopen and water breaks to stay, GAA announce

Fully-vaccinated panels can again use the locker-rooms.

By The42 Team Friday 22 Oct 2021, 2:27 PM
33 minutes ago 582 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5581859
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

GAA PLAYERS THROUGHOUT the country are now finally allowed to use dressing-room facilities again, the Association have confirmed. 

Because of different situations on either side of the border, Croke Park chiefs have issued two sets of rules. 

In the south, fully vaccinated teams can access dressing-room facilities, under new Covid-19 guidelines. 

“However it is advised that time spent in dressing rooms or showers should be kept to a minimum and that where possible, pre-game or half-time team talks should take place outdoors,” a statement reads. 

Panels with mixed immunity will be restricted to operating in pods of six. In the North, dressing rooms are permitted to open, despite vaccination status, though players are advised to arrive wearing their gear.

Players are no longer expected  to complete health questionnaires though contact tracing measures will be in place.

Water breaks will remain part of games for the rest of the year while the use of gyms is recommended to continue using a pod system.

Read the full updated guidelines from the GAA here

