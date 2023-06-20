GAA release fixture details for All-Ireland quarter-finals and semi-finals

THE GAA HAVE released fixture details for the upcoming All-Ireland football quarter-finals and hurling semi-finals.

Croke Park has been confirmed as the venue for the four football quarter-finals, with two games on Saturday 1 July and two on Sunday 2 July.

Armagh, Dublin, Kerry and Derry are already through to the last eight with the four winners of this weekend’s preliminary quarter-finals set to join them.

The quarter-final draw will take place on Monday 26 June with the dates and times to be confirmed after that.

The four quarter-final pairings will first seek to avoid repeat provincial finals and where possible repeat pairings from the All-Ireland round-robin series.

The football semi-finals will be held on Saturday 15 July at 5.30pm and Sunday 16 July at 4pm.

The Tailteann Cup final is on in Croke Park on Saturday 15 July at 3pm, with the All-Ireland junior football at the venue on Sunday 16 July at 1.30pm.

Hurling

The throw-in times have also been announced for the All-Ireland hurling semi-finals with Limerick playing a quarter-final winner at 6pm in Croke Park on Saturday 8 July and Kilkenny facing a quarter-final winner at 4pm in Croke Park on Sunday 9 July.

The quarter-finals take place this Saturday with a Gaelic Grounds double-header as Dublin play Clare and Tipperary play Galway.

With provincial hurling final repeats not permitted and then repeat pairings being avoided, there is no need for a hurling semi-final draw.

Here are the permutations for the last four:

Tipperary and Dublin wins – Limerick v Dublin, Kilkenny v Tipperary.

Tipperary and Clare wins – Limerick v Tipperary, Kilkenny v Clare.

Galway and Dublin wins – Limerick v Galway, Kilkenny v Dublin.