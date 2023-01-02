Here's the inter-county and All-Ireland club action this week as 2023 GAA season begins

THE 2023 GAA inter-county season swings into view this week with a packed schedule of games.

The Fraher Field in Dungarvan is the setting for tomorrow night’s game as Davy Fitzgerald and Liam Cahill face off with Waterford playing Tipperary.

There’s McGrath Cup, O’Byrne Cup and Dr McKenna Cup games pencilled in for Wednesday night. Cork hurling boss Pat Ryan is in charge on Thursday for his first competitive game when they play Kerry.

Friday sees the FBD League commence in Connacht, while on Saturday there are All-Ireland club football semi-finals at junior and intermediate level, along with a senior double-header in Croke Park on Sunday.

The weekend also sees the start of the Walsh Cup in hurling, along with pre-season county football games in Leinster, Munster and Ulster.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store.

*******

Advertisement

Tuesday 3 January

Munster – C0-Op Superstores Hurling League

Waterford v Tipperary, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm.

Wednesday 4 January

Munster – McGrath Cup

Cork v Kerry, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm.

Limerick v Waterford, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 7pm.

Leinster – O’Byrne Cup

Wexford v Kildare, Piercestown, 8pm.

Louth v Westmeath, Darver, 8pm.

Laois v Longford, Portarlington, 8pm.

Carlow v Meath, Netwatch Cullen Park, 8pm.

Wicklow v Dublin, Baltinglass, 8pm.

Ulster – Dr McKenna Cup

Monaghan v Down, Castleblayney, 7.30pm.

Tyrone v Fermanagh, Healy Park, Omagh, 7.30pm.

Armagh v Antrim, Athletic Grounds, 7.30pm.

Thursday 5 January

Munster – C0-Op Superstores Hurling League

Kerry v Cork, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7pm.

Leinster – Kehoe Cup

Kildare v Carlow, Hawkfield, 8pm.

Wicklow v Meath, Bray Emmets GAA, 8pm.

Friday 6 January

Connacht – FBD League

Leitrim v Galway, Connacht GAA Airdome, 7pm.

Saturday 7 January

All-Ireland club football semi-finals – intermediate

Dunmore MacHales (Galway) v Galbally Pearses (Tyrone), St Loman’s Mullingar, 1.30pm.

St Mogue’s Fethard (Wexford) v Rathmore (Kerry), Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm.

All-Ireland club football semi-finals – junior

Clifden (Galway) v Stewartstown Harps (Tyrone), Dr Hyde Park, 1pm.

Castletown (Wexford) v Fossa (Kerry), O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2pm.

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

Leinster – O’Byrne Cup

Westmeath v Wexford, The Downs GAA club, 2pm.

Kildare v Louth, St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 2pm.

Meath v Laois, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm.

Longford v Carlow, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm.

Offaly v Wicklow, O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm.

Leinster – Walsh Cup

Dublin v Antrim, Parnell Park, 2pm.

Sunday 8 January

All-Ireland club football semi-finals – senior

Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Kerins O’Rahillys (Kerry), Croke Park, 1.30pm.

Maigh Cuilinn (Galway) v Glen (Derry), Croke Park, 3.30pm.

Leinster – Walsh Cup

Galway v Westmeath, Duggan Park, Ballinasloe, 2pm.

Laois v Wexford, St Fintan’s Mountrath, 2pm.

Kilkenny v Offaly, John Locke Park, Callan, 2pm.

Leinster – Kehoe Cup

Meath v Down, Boardsmill, 2pm.

Carlow v Wicklow, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm.

Munster – C0-Op Superstores Hurling League

Tipperary v Clare, MacDonagh Park, Nenagh, 1.30pm.

Munster – McGrath Cup

Waterford v Tipperary, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 1.30pm.

Kerry v Clare, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 2pm.

Ulster – Dr McKenna Cup

Down v Donegal, Páirc Esler, Newry, 1.30pm.

Fermanagh v Derry, St Joseph’s Park, Ederney, 1.30pm.