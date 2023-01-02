Advertisement
Monday 2 January 2023
INPHO Tipperary, Kilmacud Crokes and Kilkenny in the GAA spotlight this week.
# Plan Ahead
Here's the inter-county and All-Ireland club action this week as 2023 GAA season begins
Plenty of games for GAA fans around the country to enjoy.
1 hour ago

THE 2023 GAA inter-county season swings into view this week with a packed schedule of games.

The Fraher Field in Dungarvan is the setting for tomorrow night’s game as Davy Fitzgerald and Liam Cahill face off with Waterford playing Tipperary.

There’s McGrath Cup, O’Byrne Cup and Dr McKenna Cup games pencilled in for Wednesday night. Cork hurling boss Pat Ryan is in charge on Thursday for his first competitive game when they play Kerry.

Friday sees the FBD League commence in Connacht, while on Saturday there are All-Ireland club football semi-finals at junior and intermediate level, along with a senior double-header in Croke Park on Sunday.

The weekend also sees the start of the Walsh Cup in hurling, along with pre-season county football games in Leinster, Munster and Ulster.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store.

*******

Tuesday 3 January

Munster – C0-Op  Superstores Hurling League

  • Waterford v Tipperary, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm.

Wednesday 4 January

Munster – McGrath Cup

  • Cork v Kerry, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm.
  • Limerick v Waterford, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 7pm.

Leinster – O’Byrne Cup

  • Wexford v Kildare, Piercestown, 8pm.
  • Louth v Westmeath, Darver, 8pm.
  • Laois v Longford, Portarlington, 8pm.
  • Carlow v Meath, Netwatch Cullen Park, 8pm.
  • Wicklow v Dublin, Baltinglass, 8pm.

Ulster – Dr McKenna Cup

  • Monaghan v Down, Castleblayney, 7.30pm.
  • Tyrone v Fermanagh, Healy Park, Omagh, 7.30pm.
  • Armagh v Antrim, Athletic Grounds, 7.30pm.

Thursday 5 January

Munster – C0-Op  Superstores Hurling League

  • Kerry v Cork, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7pm.

Leinster – Kehoe Cup

  • Kildare v Carlow, Hawkfield, 8pm.
  • Wicklow v Meath, Bray Emmets GAA, 8pm.

Friday 6 January

Connacht – FBD League

  • Leitrim v Galway, Connacht GAA Airdome, 7pm.

Saturday 7 January

All-Ireland club football semi-finals – intermediate

  • Dunmore MacHales (Galway) v Galbally Pearses (Tyrone), St Loman’s Mullingar, 1.30pm.
  • St Mogue’s Fethard (Wexford) v Rathmore (Kerry), Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm.

All-Ireland club football semi-finals – junior

  • Clifden (Galway) v Stewartstown Harps (Tyrone), Dr Hyde Park, 1pm.
  • Castletown (Wexford) v Fossa (Kerry), O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2pm.

Leinster – O’Byrne Cup

  • Westmeath v Wexford, The Downs GAA club, 2pm.
  • Kildare v Louth, St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 2pm.
  • Meath v Laois, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm.
  • Longford v Carlow, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm.
  • Offaly v Wicklow, O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm.

Leinster – Walsh Cup

  • Dublin v Antrim, Parnell Park, 2pm.

Sunday 8 January

All-Ireland club football semi-finals – senior

  • Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Kerins O’Rahillys (Kerry), Croke Park, 1.30pm.
  • Maigh Cuilinn (Galway) v Glen (Derry), Croke Park, 3.30pm.

Leinster – Walsh Cup

  • Galway v Westmeath, Duggan Park, Ballinasloe, 2pm.
  • Laois v Wexford, St Fintan’s Mountrath, 2pm.
  • Kilkenny v Offaly, John Locke Park, Callan, 2pm.

Leinster – Kehoe Cup

  • Meath v Down, Boardsmill, 2pm.
  • Carlow v Wicklow, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm.

Munster – C0-Op  Superstores Hurling League

  • Tipperary v Clare, MacDonagh Park, Nenagh, 1.30pm.

Munster – McGrath Cup

  • Waterford v Tipperary, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 1.30pm.
  • Kerry v Clare, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 2pm.

Ulster – Dr McKenna Cup

  • Down v Donegal, Páirc Esler, Newry, 1.30pm.
  • Fermanagh v Derry, St Joseph’s Park, Ederney, 1.30pm.
  • Antrim v Cavan, Kelly Park, Portglenone, 1.30pm.
