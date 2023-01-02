Here's the inter-county and All-Ireland club action this week as 2023 GAA season begins

THE 2023 GAA inter-county season swings into view this week with a packed schedule of games.
The Fraher Field in Dungarvan is the setting for tomorrow night’s game as Davy Fitzgerald and Liam Cahill face off with Waterford playing Tipperary.
There’s McGrath Cup, O’Byrne Cup and Dr McKenna Cup games pencilled in for Wednesday night. Cork hurling boss Pat Ryan is in charge on Thursday for his first competitive game when they play Kerry.
Friday sees the FBD League commence in Connacht, while on Saturday there are All-Ireland club football semi-finals at junior and intermediate level, along with a senior double-header in Croke Park on Sunday.
The weekend also sees the start of the Walsh Cup in hurling, along with pre-season county football games in Leinster, Munster and Ulster.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store.
Tuesday 3 January
Munster – C0-Op Superstores Hurling League
- Waterford v Tipperary, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm.
Wednesday 4 January
Munster – McGrath Cup
- Cork v Kerry, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm.
- Limerick v Waterford, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 7pm.
Leinster – O’Byrne Cup
- Wexford v Kildare, Piercestown, 8pm.
- Louth v Westmeath, Darver, 8pm.
- Laois v Longford, Portarlington, 8pm.
- Carlow v Meath, Netwatch Cullen Park, 8pm.
- Wicklow v Dublin, Baltinglass, 8pm.
Ulster – Dr McKenna Cup
- Monaghan v Down, Castleblayney, 7.30pm.
- Tyrone v Fermanagh, Healy Park, Omagh, 7.30pm.
- Armagh v Antrim, Athletic Grounds, 7.30pm.
Thursday 5 January
Munster – C0-Op Superstores Hurling League
- Kerry v Cork, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7pm.
Leinster – Kehoe Cup
- Kildare v Carlow, Hawkfield, 8pm.
- Wicklow v Meath, Bray Emmets GAA, 8pm.
Friday 6 January
Connacht – FBD League
- Leitrim v Galway, Connacht GAA Airdome, 7pm.
Saturday 7 January
All-Ireland club football semi-finals – intermediate
- Dunmore MacHales (Galway) v Galbally Pearses (Tyrone), St Loman’s Mullingar, 1.30pm.
- St Mogue’s Fethard (Wexford) v Rathmore (Kerry), Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm.
All-Ireland club football semi-finals – junior
- Clifden (Galway) v Stewartstown Harps (Tyrone), Dr Hyde Park, 1pm.
- Castletown (Wexford) v Fossa (Kerry), O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2pm.
Leinster – O’Byrne Cup
- Westmeath v Wexford, The Downs GAA club, 2pm.
- Kildare v Louth, St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 2pm.
- Meath v Laois, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm.
- Longford v Carlow, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm.
- Offaly v Wicklow, O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm.
Leinster – Walsh Cup
- Dublin v Antrim, Parnell Park, 2pm.
Sunday 8 January
All-Ireland club football semi-finals – senior
- Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Kerins O’Rahillys (Kerry), Croke Park, 1.30pm.
- Maigh Cuilinn (Galway) v Glen (Derry), Croke Park, 3.30pm.
Leinster – Walsh Cup
- Galway v Westmeath, Duggan Park, Ballinasloe, 2pm.
- Laois v Wexford, St Fintan’s Mountrath, 2pm.
- Kilkenny v Offaly, John Locke Park, Callan, 2pm.
Leinster – Kehoe Cup
- Meath v Down, Boardsmill, 2pm.
- Carlow v Wicklow, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm.
Munster – C0-Op Superstores Hurling League
- Tipperary v Clare, MacDonagh Park, Nenagh, 1.30pm.
Munster – McGrath Cup
- Waterford v Tipperary, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 1.30pm.
- Kerry v Clare, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 2pm.
Ulster – Dr McKenna Cup
- Down v Donegal, Páirc Esler, Newry, 1.30pm.
- Fermanagh v Derry, St Joseph’s Park, Ederney, 1.30pm.
- Antrim v Cavan, Kelly Park, Portglenone, 1.30pm.
