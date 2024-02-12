Advertisement
Mayo's Jordan Flynn and Kerry's Diarmuid O'Connor. INPHO
Dates For Diary

10 games live on TV and streaming: here's this week's GAA fixture schedule

Round 3 of the hurling league is in store next weekend.
9 minutes ago

A SHIFT BACK to Gaelic football dominates the inter-county agenda this week with Round 3 of the league in store.

There are six league games covered across TV and livestreaming, while it’s also a huge week on the third-level front as the Sigerson Cup and Fitzgibbon Cup competitions reach their finales.

The camogie league also gets up and running with Division 1A fixtures, while there are also top tier games in the ladies football league.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Wednesday 14 February

Sigerson Cup final

  • UCD v Ulster University, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7.30pm - TG4.

Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals

  • Mary Immaculate College Limerick v SETU Waterford, Mallow, 5.15pm - TG4  YouTube.
  • University of Galway v University of Limerick, St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield, 6.30pm - TG4 YouTube.

 

Saturday 17  February

GAA Football League

Division 1

  • Dublin v Roscommon, Croke Park, 5pm - TG4.
  • Derry v Monaghan, Celtic Park, 5pm.
  • Kerry v Mayo, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7.30pm - RTÉ 2.

Division 2

  • Donegal v Fermanagh, Letterkenny, 2pm - BBC iPlayer
  • Cork v Cavan, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm.

Division 4

  • Waterford v Longford, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 6pm.
  • Laois v Carlow, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 6pm. 

Fitzgibbon Cup final

  • Mary Immaculate/SETU Waterford v University of Galway/University of Limerick, Abbeydorney GAA, Kerry, 2.45pm - TG4.

Ladies Football League Division 1

  • Kerry v Mayo, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 2.30pm.

Camogie League Division 1A

  • Tipperary v Waterford, The Ragg, 2pm.
  • Kilkenny v Cork, UPMC Nowlan Park, 2pm.
  • Clare v Galway, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm.

Sunday 18 February

GAA Football League

Division 1

  • Tyrone v Galway, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 1.45pm - TG4.
  • Kildare v Armagh, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3.45pm - TG4. 

Division 2

  • Meath v Louth, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm - TG4 player (TV deferred, 5.35pm).

Division 3

  • Wicklow v Westmeath, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 1pm.
  • Offaly v Clare, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm
  • Limerick v Sligo, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 2pm.
  • Antrim v Down, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2pm.

Division 4

  • London v Tipperary, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1pm. 
  • Leitrim v Wexford, Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 2pm.

Ladies Football League

Division 1

  • Dublin v Galway, Parnell Park, 2pm.
  • Cork v Waterford, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm. 
  • Meath v Armagh, Ashbourne, 2pm.
