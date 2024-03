9 games live on TV and streaming: here's this week's GAA fixture schedule

NINE GAMES WILL be televised live across St Patrick’s weekend in a hectic GAA schedule with both football and hurling league rounds in store.

The RTÉ cameras will be in Salthill on Saturday afternoon for the Division 1 football clash between Galway and Dublin, and the hurling curtain-raiser as Galway face Limerick. Later that night in the footnall league it’s Tyrone against Monaghan from Omagh on TG4. The hurling league meeting of Antrim against Tipperary is also live on Saturday.

Then on Sunday there are a trio of football league encounters live on TG4 – Roscommon host Kerry, Mayo entertain Derry, and Westmeath face Down.

The premier schools finals are also live on Saturday from Croke Park as Kilkenny’s St Kieran’s play Galway’s St Raphael’s in hurling, while in football it’s Tyrone’s Omagh CBS against Kerry’s Mercy Mounthawk Tralee.

Here’s the full list of what lies in store.

Friday

GAA Hurling League – Division 2A

Kildare v Carlow, Manguard Park, 8pm.

Saturday

GAA Football League

Division 1

Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium, 3.15pm - RTÉ 1.

Tyrone v Monaghan, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 7.30pm - TG4.

Division 2

Meath v Cork, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm.

Louth v Fermanagh, DEFY Páirc Mhuire, Ardee, 2pm.

Armagh v Cavan, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 5pm.

Kildare v Donegal, Netwatch Cullen Park, 5pm.

Division 3

Sligo v Offaly, Markievicz Park, 2.30pm.

Wicklow v Limerick, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 3pm.

Clare v Antrim, Cusack Park, Ennis, 3.30pm.

Division 4

London v Waterford, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1pm.

Longford v Carlow, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 3pm.

Laois v Leitrim, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 4.15pm.

Tipperary v Wexford, Templetuohy, 6pm.

GAA Hurling League

Division 1A

Waterford v Kilkenny, Walsh Park, 3pm.

Offaly v Clare, Grant Heating St Brendan’s Park, Birr, 3pm.

Wexford v Cork, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 3pm.

Division 1B

Galway v Limerick, Pearse Stadium, 1.15pm - RTÉ.

Antrim v Tipperary, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 3pm - BBC iPlayer and GAAGO.

Dublin v Westmeath, Parnell Park, 3pm.

Division 2A

Laois v Kerry, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2pm.

Down v Meath, Ballycran, 2pm.

Division 3A

Armagh v Louth, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 1pm.

Cavan v Monaghan, Kingspan Breffni, 1pm.

Sligo v Mayo, Kent Park, Ballydoogan, Sligo, 1pm.

Division 3B

Fermanagh v Longford, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 2.30pm.

Warwickshire v Lancashire, Páirc Na hÉireann, Birmingham, 2.30pm.

Croke Cup final (Senior A hurling)

St Kieran’s Kilkenny v St Raphael’s Loughrea, Croke Park, 1pm - TG4.

Hogan Cup final (Senior A football)

Omagh CBS v Mercy Mounthawk Tralee, Croke Park, 3pm - TG4.

Ladies Football League Division 1

Dublin v Cork, DCU St Clare’s, 5pm.

Sunday

GAA Football League

Division 1

Roscommon v Kerry, Dr Hyde Park, 1.45pm - TG4.

Mayo v Derry, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 3.45pm - TG4.

Division 3

Westmeath v Down, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 3pm - TG4 app (TV deferred, 5.35pm).

GAA Hurling League

Division 2B

Derry v Roscommon, Lavey, 1pm.

Donegal v London, Letterkenny, 1pm.

Tyrone v Wicklow, Eoghan Ruadh, Dungannon, 1pm.

Ladies Football League

Division 1