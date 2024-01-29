7 games live on TV: here's this week's GAA inter-county fixture schedule

ROUND 1 OF the GAA hurling league and round 2 of the football equivalent, take centre stage next weekend.

There are seven games live on TV with two main hurling showdowns in Division 1 as Dublin play Tipperary and Cork meet Clare, both on TG4.

Football action involves Mayo against Dublin on RTÉ on Saturday night, while TG4 have Tyrone meeting Derry, and Monaghan taking on Kerry, on Sunday.

Fermanagh play Kildare in Division 2 with coverage on BBC iPlayer, while TG4 have a live Bank Holiday Monday ladies football tie with Kerry facing Cork.

Two quarter-finals are also being live-streamed in the Sigerson Cup on Wednesday night.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Monday

Fitzgibbon Cup Group A

Maynooth University v Mary Immaculate College Limerick, Portlaoise, 7pm.

Wednesday

Sigerson Cup quarter-finals

University of Galway v UCD, Dangan, 5.30pm.

UL v DCU, UL, 6.30pm - HEC YouTube.

Maynooth University v Queen’s University, Maynooth, 7.30pm.

TU Dublin v Ulster University, Grangegorman, 8pm - HEC YouTube.

Fitzgibbon Cup Group B

TUS Midwest v ATU Galway, TUS Midwest, 6.30pm.

Thursday

Fitzgibbon Cup

Group A: UCC v Maynooth University, Mardyke, 7pm.

Group C: MTU Cork v DCU, MTU Cork Campus, 7pm.

Group D: UCD v SETU Carlow, Belfield, 7.30pm.

Friday

Leinster PPS Senior A football semi-final

St Pat’s Navan v Coláiste Choilm Tullamore, Killucan, 2.30pm.

Saturday

GAA Football League

Division 1

Mayo v Dublin, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 7.30pm - RTÉ 2.

Division 2

Fermanagh v Kildare, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 6pm – BBC iPlayer.



Armagh v Meath, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 6pm.

Division 3

Down v Limerick, Páirc Esler, Newry, 6pm.

Division 4

Carlow v Waterford, Netwatch Cullen Park, 6pm.

Wexford v Laois, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 6pm.

GAA Hurling League

Division 1

Galway v Westmeath, Pearse Stadium, 2pm.

Dublin v Tipperary, Parnell Park, 2.30pm - TG4.

Division 3A

Sligo v Cavan, Markievicz Park, 2pm.

Division 3B

Lancashire v Longford, Abbotstown GAA COE, 1pm.

Warwickshire v Leitrim, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham, 2pm.

Dr Harty Cup final (Munster hurling)

Ardscoil Rís v Nenagh CBS, Cusack Park, Ennis, 1pm.

Leinster PPS Senior A football semi-final

Naas CBS v St Mel’s College Longford, Kinnegad, 1pm.

Sunday

GAA Football League

Division 1

Monaghan v Kerry, Clones, 1pm - TG4 player & app (deferred TV coverage 5.35pm).

Roscommon v Galway, Dr Hyde Park 2pm.

Derry v Tyrone, Celtic Park, 3.45pm - TG4.

Division 2

Louth v Cork, DEFY Páirc Mhuire, Ardee, 1pm.

Cavan v Donegal, Kingspan Breffni, 4pm.

Division 3

Sligo v Wicklow, Markievicz Park, 1pm.

Westmeath v Clare, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 1pm.

Antrim v Offaly, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2pm.

Division 4

Leitrim v London, Avant Money Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, 1pm.

Longford v Tipperary, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm.

Hurling League

Division 1A

Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, Ennis, 1.45pm - TG4.

Kilkenny v Wexford, UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.45pm.

Offaly v Waterford, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 2pm.

Division 1B

Limerick v Antrim, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 2pm.

Division 2A

Kerry v Carlow, Austin Stack Park, 1pm.

Laois v Down, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, 2pm.

Meath v Kildare, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm.

Division 2B

Roscommon v London, Athleague, 12.30pm.

Derry v Tyrone, Celtic Park, 1.30pm.

Wicklow v Donegal, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 2pm.

Division 3A

Mayo v Armagh, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 1pm.

Louth v Armagh, Dowdallshill, 2pm.

Ladies Football League

Division 1

Armagh v Galway, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 2pm.

Mayo v Dublin, Ballina Stephenites GAA, 2pm.

Waterford v Meath, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 2pm.

Monday

Ladies Football League

Division 1