7 games live on TV, here's this week's action-packed GAA fixture schedule

THE ALLIANZ FOOTBALL Leagues take centre stage next weekend as the 2024 instalment of the inter-county competition commences.
Saturday’s glamour games are repeats of last year’s All-Ireland semi-finals, Kerry taking on Derry in Tralee, while Dublin entertain Monaghan in Croke Park.
There are seven football league ties on Saturday and nine on Sunday, along with a full round of ladies football league games.
Seven matches are televised across the various competitions next weekend, while the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cup ties are on the midweek agenda.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store across the inter-county, colleges and schools stages this week:
Tuesday
Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Round 3
- University of Galway v St Mary’s University, Abbotstown, 7pm - Higher Ed GAA YouTube.
- Maynooth University v UCC, Maynooth, 7pm.
Leinster PPS Corn Uí Dhuill senior A hurling semi-finals
- St Kieran’s Kilkenny v Offaly Schools, Rathdowney, 2pm.
- Kilkenny CBS v Good Counsel New Ross, Piltown, 2pm.
Munster Corn Ui Mhuiri senior A football quarter-finals
- St Brendan’s Killarney v Clonakilty CC, 1pm.
- Coláiste na Sceilge v Patrician Academy Mallow, 2pm.
Wednesday
Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Round 3
- Ulster University v MTU Cork, Abbotstown, 7pm.
- TUS Midlands v DCU, Athlone, 7pm.
Fitzgibbon Cup
- Mary Immaculate College Limerick v UCC, MICL, 2pm - Higher Ed GAA YouTube.
- University of Limerick v TUS Midwest, UL, 6.30pm - Higher EdGAA YouTube.
Thursday
Fitzgibbon Cup
- SETU Waterford v MTU Cork, 7pm.
- University of Galway v UCD, 7pm.
Friday
Ulster MacRory Cup senior A football semi-final
- St Mary’s Magherafelt v Omagh CBS, Coalisland, 7.30pm.
Saturday
Allianz Football League
Division 1
- Kerry v Derry, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 5.30pm - RTÉ 2.
- Dublin v Monaghan, Croke Park, 7.30pm - TG4.
Division 2
- Meath v Fermanagh, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2.30pm.
- Kildare v Cavan, Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, 5pm.
- Armagh v Louth, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 6pm - BBC iPlayer.
Division 4
- Laois v Longford, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 6pm.
- Tipperary v Carlow, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 6pm.
Kehoe Cup SH Round 3
- Kildare v Meath, Manguard Park, 1pm.
Ulster MacRory Cup senior A football semi-final
- St Joseph’s Donaghmore v St Patrick’s Dungannon, Carrickmore, 2pm.
Lidl Ladies Football League Division 1
- Galway v Mayo, Duggan Park, Ballinasloe, 3.15pm - TG4.
Sunday
Allianz Football League
Division 1
- Galway v Mayo. Pearse Stadium, 1.45pm – TG4.
- Tyrone v Roscommon, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 3.45pm - TG4.
Division 2
- Donegal v Cork, MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, 1.45pm - TG4 player & app.
Division 3
- Limerick v Antrim, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 12.30pm.
- Clare v Sligo, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm.
- Offaly v Westmeath, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm.
- Wicklow v Down, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 2pm.
Division 4
- London v Wexford, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1pm.
- Waterford v Leitrim, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 2pm.
Dioralyte Walsh Cup final
- Wexford v Galway, Netwatch Cullen Park, 1.30pm.
Lidl Ladies Football League Division 1
- Cork v Armagh, Páirc Uí Rinn, 1pm.
- Meath v Dublin, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm.
- Kerry v Waterford, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 2pm.