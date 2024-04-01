8 senior games live on TV and streaming - this week's GAA schedule

THE 2024 GAA championship throws in next weekend with the footballers of Monaghan and Cavan the opening offering on the new season of The Sunday Game.

They meet in next Sunday’s Ulster senior football opener, a game live on RTÉ 2.

There are two Connacht championship first round tie available on GAAGO next weekend, Galway travelling to face London, while Mayo are in Gaelic Park to play New York.

In hurling, TG4 have the league final live next Saturday night as Clare and Kilkenny face off in Thurles.

They are also covering the four ladies football league finals across their TV station and YouTube channel, with the showpiece game seeing Armagh play Kerry next Sunday in Croke Park.

It’s also a big week of underage provincial championship action.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

*****

Tuesday 2 April

Leinster U20FC Round 2

Longford v Louth, Clonguish, 7.30pm.

Offaly v Kildare, Faithful Fields, 7.30pm.

Wexford v Laois, Bellefield, Enniscorthy, 7.30pm.

Carlow v Wicklow, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7.30pm.

Meath v Westmeath, Ashbourne, 7.30pm.

Munster MFC Round 1

Clare v Waterford, Quilty, 7pm.

Tipperary v Limerick, Fethard Town Park, 7pm.

*****

Wednesday 3 April

Connacht U20FC Round 3

Leitrim v Mayo, Ballinamore, 6.15pm.

Galway v Sligo, Tuam Stadium, 6.15pm.

Leinster MFC Round 2

Laois v Offaly, Portlaoise, 7.30pm.

Longford v Dublin, Clonguish, 7.30pm.

Louth v Meath, Páirc Baile Fiach, 7.30pm.

Westmeath v Kildare, Kinnegad, 7.30pm.

Wexford v Wicklow, St Patrick’s Park, Enniscorthy, 7.30pm.

Ulster U20FC Round 4

Antrim v Down, Dunsilly, 7.30pm.

Monaghan v Derry, Castleblayney, 7.30pm.

*****

Thursday 4 April

Munster MHC Round 1

Clare v Waterford, Cusack Park, Ennis, 6pm.

Tipperary v Cork, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7pm.

*****

Friday 5 April

Munster U20HC Round 1

Clare v Limerick, Sixmilebridge, 7pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Waterford v Cork, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

*****

Saturday 6 April

Connacht senior football first round

London v Galway, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 3pm - GAAGO.

Division 1 hurling league final

Clare v Kilkenny, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7.15pm - TG4.

Lidl Ladies Football league finals

Division 4: Carlow v Limerick, St Brendan’s Park, Birr, 2pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.



Division 3: Clare v Roscommon, St Brendan’s Park, Birr, 4pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Leinster U20HC Round 2

Laois v Kilkenny, Portlaoise, 1pm.

Offaly v Galway, Tullamore, 2pm.

Ulster MFC Round 1

Tyrone v Down, Errigal Ciarán, 12pm.

Fermanagh v Donegal, Brewster Park, 12pm.

Armagh v Antrim, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 12pm.

Derry v Cavan, Owenbeg, 1pm.

*****

Sunday 7 April

Connacht senior football first round

Leitrim v Sligo, Carrick-on-Shannon, 3.30pm.

New York v Mayo, Gaelic Park, New York, 8pm - GAAGO.

Leinster senior football first round

Wexford v Carlow, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2.30pm.

Longford v Meath, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 3pm.

Westmeath v Wicklow, Portlaoise, 3.30pm.

Munster senior football quarter-finals

Waterford v Tipperary, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 2pm.

Cork v Limerick, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm.

Ulster senior football first round

Monaghan v Cavan, Clones, 4pm - RTÉ 2 and BBC Two NI.

Lidl Ladies Football league finals