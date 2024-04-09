7 senior games live on TV and streaming - this week's GAA schedule

SEVEN GAA SENIOR games are set to be broadcast live next weekend as the football championship continues to gather pace and the camogie league finals take place.

All-Ireland champions Dublin play Meath next Sunday in the Leinster quarter-final, as part of a Croke Park triple-header with the Division 1A and 2A camogie league deciders.

All three matches are live on RTÉ 2.

GAAGO are covering the Leinster quarter-final double-bill in Portlaoise on Sunday, with Kildare playing Wicklow, and Louth meeting Wexford. Then there are two Ulster quarter-finals on BBC NI as Down take on Antrim on Saturday night, before Fermanagh face Armagh on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s the senior fixtures on the agenda this week.

Saturday 13 April

Leinster senior football quarter-final

Laois v Offaly, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 7pm.

Ulster senior football quarter-final

Down v Antrim, Páirc Esler, Newry, 6pm - BBC NI.

Down manager Conor Laverty. Andrew Paton / INPHO Andrew Paton / INPHO / INPHO

Christy Ring Cup round 1

Sligo v Kildare, Markievicz Park, 1pm.

Nickey Rackard Cup round 1

Roscommon v Louth, Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon, 3pm.

Armagh v Donegal, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 5pm.

Lory Meagher Cup round 1

Cavan v Warwickshire, Kingspan Breffni, 12pm.

Leitrim v Fermanagh, Shane McGettigan Park, Drumshanbo, 2pm.

Longford v Lancashire, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 2pm.

Camogie League Finals

Division 1B: Dublin v Wexford, SETU Carlow Campus, 2pm.

Division 3A: Armagh v Laois, Abbotstown, 2pm.

Division 4: Tyrone v Wicklow, Darver, 2pm.

Two games in store in Portlaoise on Sunday. Tommy Grealy / INPHO Tommy Grealy / INPHO / INPHO

Sunday 14 April

Leinster senior football quarter-finals

Kildare v Wicklow, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 1.45pm - GAAGO.

Louth v Wexford, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 4pm - GAAGO.

Dublin v Meath, Croke Park, 4.30pm – RTÉ 2.

Ulster senior football quarter-final

Fermanagh v Armagh, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 2pm - BBC NI.

Camogie League Finals

Division 1A: Galway v Tipperary, Croke Park, 2.30pm - RTÉ 2.

Division 2A: Derry v Westmeath, Croke Park, 12.30pm – RTÉ 2.



Christy Ring Cup round 1

Tyrone v London, Eoghan Ruadh GAA, Dungannon, 12pm.

Wicklow v Derry, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 1pm.

Nickey Rackard Cup round 1

Mayo v Monaghan, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 2pm.

Rory Grugan will be a key figure for Armagh this weekend. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

It’s also a busy week of action in the underage provincial championships around the country.

Spórt TG4 YouTube have two Munster U20 hurling games on livestream on Friday night, while the Clubber TV service is also covering several matches across the provinces.

This Week's Fixtures on Clubber TV 📺



2⃣0⃣ Games, 1⃣9⃣ Counties 🙌



🔸@gaaleinster Minor Football 🏐

🔹@gaaleinster U20 Hurling & Football 🥎🏐

🔸@MunsterGAA Minor Hurling & Football 🥎🏐

🔹@MunsterGAA U20 Football 🏐



➡️ Watch all games on https://t.co/8RTIDVIpju 🔗 pic.twitter.com/NMdTl4AOrN — Clubber (@clubber) April 8, 2024

Here’s what’s in store:

Tuesday 9 April

Munster minor football championship round 2

Limerick v Clare, Ballyagran, 6.15pm.

Waterford v Tipperary, Lemybrien, 7pm.

Leinster U20 football championship round 3

Longford v Offaly, Clonguish, 7.30pm.

Louth v Kildare, Darver, 7.30pm.

Wicklow v Louth, Blessington, 7.30pm.

Wexford v Carlow, Enniscorthy, 7.30pm.

Dublin v Meath, Parnell Park, 7.30pm.

Wednesday 10 April

Munster U20 football championship

(Phase 2): Tipperary v Cork, Fethard Town Park, 7pm.

(Phase 2): Clare v Kerry, Quilty, 7pm.

(B final): Limerick v Waterford, Mallow, 7pm.

Connacht U20 football championship Round 4

Sligo v Leitrim, Markievicz Park, 6.30pm.

Roscommon v Galway, Dr Hyde Park, 6.30pm.

Ulster U20 football championship round 3

Donegal v Armagh, Ballybofey, 7.30pm.

Tyrone v Monaghan, Coalisland, 7.30pm.

Fermanagh v Cavan, Brewster Parkm Enniskillen, 7.30pm.

Derry v Antrim, Owenbeg, 7.30pm.

Thursday 11 April

Munster minor hurling championship round 2

Cork v Limerick, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm.

Waterford v Tipperary, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm.

Friday 12 April

Munster U20 hurling championship round 2

Cork v Clare, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Limerick v Tipperary, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 7pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Connacht minor football championship round 1

Galway v Sligo, Tuam Stadium, 6.30pm.

Mayo v Roscommon, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 7pm.

Leinster U20 hurling championship

Tier 2: Kildare v Carlow, Manguard Park, 7.30pm.

Saturday 13 April

Leinster U20 hurling championship round 3

Dublin v Galway, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm.

Wexford v Laois, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2pm.

Westmeath v Derry, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm.

Leinster minor football championship round 3

Longford v Laois, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 12pm.

Dublin v Offaly, Parnell Park, 12.30pm.

Kildare v Louth, Manguard Park, 2pm.

Wicklow v Carlow, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 2pm.

Westmeath v Meath, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 4pm.

Ulster minor football championship round 2