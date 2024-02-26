6 games live on TV and streaming: here's this week's GAA fixture schedule

ROUND 5 OF the Allianz Football League takes centre stage in next weekend’s GAA action with the promotion and relegation debates coming nicely to the boil.

Six matches are covered live on TV or streaming services. On Saturday night there are two Division 1 games broadcast live.

The RTÉ cameras will be in Celtic Park to see the home side face Dublin, while TG4 have the Mayo-Roscommon game from Castlebar. BBC are in Enniskillen for Fermanagh against Armagh.

Then on Sunday, TG4 have three games as they will be live from Killarney, Clones and Cork. There are also Division 1 games in the ladies football league, along with camogie league ties.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store.

Saturday

GAA Football League

Division 1

Derry v Dublin, Celtic Park, 5pm - RTÉ 2.

Mayo v Roscommon, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 7.30pm - TG4.

Division 2

Fermanagh v Armagh, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 6pm - BBC iPlayer.

Cavan v Meath, Kingspan Breffni, 7pm.

Division 3

Limerick v Clare, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 6pm.

Division 4

Laois v London, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 7pm.

Carlow v Wexford, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7pm.

Ladies Football League

Division 1

Cork v Mayo, Mallow, 2.30pm.

Camogie League

Division 1B

Kerry v Dublin, Venue TBC, 2pm.

Wexford v Antrim, Venue TBC, 2pm.

Limerick v Down, Venue TBC, 2pm.

Sunday

GAA Football League

Division 1

Kerry v Tyrone, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 1.15pm - TG4.

Monaghan v Galway, Clones, 3.15pm - TG4.

Division 2

Donegal v Louth, Ballyshannon, 2pm.

Cork v Kildare, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.30pm - TG4 app & player (Deferred TV 5.35pm).

Division 3

Antrim v Westmeath, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 1pm.

Offaly v Wicklow, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm.

Down v Sligo, Páirc Esler, Newry, 2pm.

Division 4

Tipperary v Waterford, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 2pm.

Longford v Leitrim, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2.30pm.

Ladies Football League

Division 1