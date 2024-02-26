Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Derry's Brendan Rogers and Dublin's Brian Fenton. Evan Treacy/INPHO
Tune in

6 games live on TV and streaming: here's this week's GAA fixture schedule

Dates for the diary here.
0
461
48 minutes ago

ROUND 5 OF the Allianz Football League takes centre stage in next weekend’s GAA action with the promotion and relegation debates coming  nicely to the boil.

Six matches are covered live on TV or streaming services. On Saturday night there are two Division 1 games broadcast live.

The RTÉ cameras will be in Celtic Park to see the home side face Dublin, while TG4 have the Mayo-Roscommon game from Castlebar. BBC are in Enniskillen for Fermanagh against Armagh.

Then on Sunday, TG4 have three games as they will be live from Killarney, Clones and Cork. There are also Division 1 games in the ladies football league, along with camogie league ties.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store.

Saturday

GAA Football League

Division 1

  • Derry v Dublin, Celtic Park, 5pm - RTÉ 2.
  • Mayo v Roscommon, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 7.30pm - TG4.

Division 2

  • Fermanagh v Armagh, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 6pm - BBC iPlayer.
  • Cavan v Meath, Kingspan Breffni, 7pm.

Division 3

  • Limerick v Clare, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 6pm.

Division 4

  • Laois v London, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 7pm.  
  • Carlow v Wexford, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7pm. 

Ladies Football League

Division 1

  • Cork v Mayo, Mallow, 2.30pm.

Camogie League

Division 1B

  • Kerry v Dublin, Venue TBC, 2pm.
  • Wexford v Antrim, Venue TBC, 2pm.
  • Limerick v Down, Venue TBC, 2pm.

Sunday

GAA Football League

Division 1

  • Kerry v Tyrone, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 1.15pm - TG4.
  • Monaghan v Galway, Clones, 3.15pm - TG4.

Division 2

  • Donegal v Louth, Ballyshannon, 2pm.
  • Cork v Kildare, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.30pm - TG4 app & player (Deferred TV 5.35pm).

Division 3

  • Antrim v Westmeath, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 1pm.
  • Offaly v Wicklow, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm.
  • Down v Sligo, Páirc Esler, Newry, 2pm. 

Division 4

  • Tipperary v Waterford, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 2pm.
  • Longford v Leitrim, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2.30pm.

Ladies Football League

Division 1

  • Armagh v Kerry, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 1pm.
  • Waterford v Dublin, Venue TBC, 2pm.
  • Galway v Meath, Venue TBC, 2pm.
Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     