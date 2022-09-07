12 for Kerry and 8 for Galway as 11 counties feature in All-Star football nominations

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Kerry lead the way with 12 players on the list of nominations for the 2022 PwC GAA-GPA All-Star football awards.

Jack O’Connor’s triumphant team are the dominant presence on the 45-player shortlist for the 2022 awards, which will take place on Friday 28 October.

Eleven counties have players nominated with beaten All-Ireland finalists Galway having eight players in contention. Ulster champions Derry have seven nominees and Leinster kingpins Dublin have six players included with five from Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh and two from Cork.

Limerick’s Cian Sheehan, Mayo’s Lee Keegan, Kildare’s Ben McCormack, Monaghan’s Jack McCarron and Clare’s Eoin Cleary complete the list.

Advertisement

There are five players from the 2021 team nominated here in the Kerry trio of David and Paudie Clifford, and Tom O’Sullivan, Mayo’s Lee Keegan and Dublin’s Ciarán Kilkenny.

Here’s the full list:

2022 All-Star Football Nominees

Goalkeepers

Ethan Rafferty (Armagh)

Shane Ryan (Kerry)

Evan Comerford (Dublin)

Defenders

Jason Foley (Kerry)

Tadgh Morley (Kerry)

Brian Ó Beaglaoich (Kerry)

Graham O’Sullivan (Kerry)

Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry)

Gavin White (Kerry)

Lee Keegan (Mayo)

Liam Silke (Galway)

Sean Kelly (Galway)

John Daly (Galway)

Brendan Rodgers (Derry)

Chrissy McKaigue (Derry)

Conor McCluskey (Derry)

Jarly Óg Burns (Armagh)

Lee Gannon (Dublin)

James McCarthy (Dublin)

Cian Sheehan (Limerick)

Sean Powter (Cork)

Midfielders

Brian Fenton (Dublin)

Paul Conroy (Galway)

Cillian McDaid (Galway)

Conor Glass (Derry)

Gareth McKinless (Derry)

Jack Barry (Kerry)

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

Forwards

David Clifford (Kerry)

Sean O’Shea (Kerry)

Paudie Clifford (Kerry)

Stephen O’Brien (Kerry)

Shane Walsh (Galway)

Damian Comer (Galway)

Robert Finnerty (Galway)

Shane McGuigan (Derry)

Ethan Doherty (Derry)

Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin)

Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

Eoin Cleary (Clare)

Ben McCormack (Kildare)

Jack McCarron (Monaghan)

Riain O’Neill (Armagh)

Stefan Campbell (Armagh)

Rory Grugan (Armagh)

Steven Sherlock (Cork)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!