Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 7 September 2022
Advertisement

12 for Kerry and 8 for Galway as 11 counties feature in All-Star football nominations

Derry, Dublin, Armagh, Cork, Limerick, Kildare, Monaghan, Mayo and Clare all have nominees.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 7 Sep 2022, 7:00 AM
21 minutes ago 1,443 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5858993
Kerry and Galway contested this year's All-Ireland final.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Kerry and Galway contested this year's All-Ireland final.
Kerry and Galway contested this year's All-Ireland final.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Kerry lead the way with 12 players on the list of nominations for the 2022 PwC GAA-GPA All-Star football awards.

Jack O’Connor’s triumphant team are the dominant presence on the 45-player shortlist for the 2022 awards, which will take place on Friday 28 October.

Eleven counties have players nominated with beaten All-Ireland finalists Galway having eight players in contention. Ulster champions Derry have seven nominees and Leinster kingpins Dublin have six players included with five from Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh and two from Cork.

Limerick’s Cian Sheehan, Mayo’s Lee Keegan, Kildare’s Ben McCormack, Monaghan’s Jack McCarron and Clare’s Eoin Cleary complete the list.

There are five players from the 2021 team nominated here in the Kerry trio of David and Paudie Clifford, and Tom O’Sullivan, Mayo’s Lee Keegan and Dublin’s Ciarán Kilkenny.

Here’s the full list:

2022 All-Star Football Nominees

Goalkeepers

  • Ethan Rafferty (Armagh)
  • Shane Ryan (Kerry)
  • Evan Comerford (Dublin)

Defenders

  • Jason Foley (Kerry)
  • Tadgh Morley (Kerry)
  • Brian Ó Beaglaoich (Kerry)
  • Graham O’Sullivan (Kerry)
  • Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry)
  • Gavin White (Kerry)
  • Lee Keegan (Mayo)
  • Liam Silke (Galway)
  • Sean Kelly (Galway)
  • John Daly (Galway)
  • Brendan Rodgers (Derry)
  • Chrissy McKaigue (Derry)
  • Conor McCluskey (Derry)
  • Jarly Óg Burns (Armagh)
  • Lee Gannon (Dublin)
  • James McCarthy (Dublin)
  • Cian Sheehan (Limerick)
  • Sean Powter (Cork)

Midfielders

  • Brian Fenton (Dublin)
  • Paul Conroy (Galway)
  • Cillian McDaid (Galway)
  • Conor Glass (Derry)
  • Gareth McKinless (Derry)
  • Jack Barry (Kerry)

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Forwards

  • David Clifford (Kerry)
  • Sean O’Shea (Kerry)
  • Paudie Clifford (Kerry)
  • Stephen O’Brien (Kerry)
  • Shane Walsh (Galway)
  • Damian Comer (Galway)
  • Robert Finnerty (Galway)
  • Shane McGuigan (Derry)
  • Ethan Doherty (Derry)
  • Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin)
  • Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)
  • Eoin Cleary (Clare)
  • Ben McCormack (Kildare)
  • Jack McCarron (Monaghan)
  • Riain O’Neill (Armagh)
  • Stefan Campbell (Armagh)
  • Rory Grugan (Armagh)
  • Steven Sherlock (Cork)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie