Seven senior inter-county games live on TV next weekend

SEVEN SENIOR INTER-county championship games will be televised live next weekend.

Croke Park hosts the All-Ireland football semi-finals on Saturday with Dublin playing Monaghan and on Sunday with Kerry facing Derry. RTÉ and BBC Northern Ireland have live coverage of both.

RTÉ also have the Tailteann Cup final live on Saturday with Down playing Meath.

The All-Ireland senior ladies football quarter-finals are also on next weekend with three games on Saturday as Galway play Mayo, Armagh face Cork and Kerry take on Meath.

The last of the quarter-finals is on Sunday afternoon with Donegal meeting Dublin, all four games live on TG4.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store.

Saturday

1.30pm: Galway v Mayo, All-Ireland ladies senior football quarter-final – TG4.

3pm: Down v Meath, Tailteann Cup final – RTÉ 2.

3.30pm: Armagh v Cork, All-Ireland ladies senior football quarter-final – TG4.

5.30pm: Dublin v Monaghan, All-Ireland senior football semi-final – RTÉ 2 and BBC NI.

7.30pm: Kerry v Meath, All-Ireland ladies senior football quarter-final – TG4.

Sunday

2pm: Donegal v Dublin, All-Ireland ladies senior football quarter-final – TG4.