Rory Beggan thrives under new two-point rule; Kildare win in Flanagan's first game

Allianz Football League

Division 2

Cavan 0-20 Monaghan 2-22

Division 3

Kildare 2-24 Fermanagh 1-12

Division 4

Carlow 2-13 Tipperary 1-16

Wexford 2-24 London 2-6

Allianz Hurling League

Division 1B

Offaly 0-19 Carlow 1-16

Division 2

Down 2-19 Kildare 0-22

Meath 2-12 Donegal 1-14

Tyrone 0-14 Derry 1-13

Division 4

Louth 2-18 Fermanagh 1-12

Longford 4-14 Warwickshire 3-11

Lancashire 2-10 Leitrim 0-21

Schools/Club

AIB All-Ireland junior club football final

An Cheathrú Rua (Galway) 0-9 Naomh Pádraig Uisce Caoin Muff (Donegal) 0-8

Munster Corn Uí Mhuiri (Senior A Football) semi-finals

Mercy Mounthawk (Tralee) 2-19 Hamilton High School (Bandon) 0-4.

St Brendan’s (Killarney) 1-13 Iver Scéine (Kenmare) 1-10

Ulster MacRory Cup (Senior A Football) semi-final

Abbey VS (Donegal Town) 0-12 Southwest Donegal 0-10

RORY BEGGAN KICKED three two-pointers — one from play and two from frees — as Monaghan opened their Allianz Football League Division 2 campaign with an eight-point win over Cavan.

Conor McCarthy converted a third-minute penalty, and David Garland scored in the second half, as Monaghan ran out winners by 2-22 to 0-20.

In Division 3, Kildare started life under Brian Flanagan with a double-scores win against Fermanagh, second-half goals from Darragh Kirwan and Ryan Sinkey helping them to a 2-24 to 1-12 win.

The Division 3 tie between Leitrim and Laois was postponed due to electrical issues caused by the storm in Ballinamore, where the match was due to be held. It has been refixed for tomorrow afternoon at the same venue in Sean O’Heslin Park at 2pm.

Meanwhile, in Division 4, Paddy McDonnell missed a chance to take the points for Carlow as he dropped a late free short in their 2-13 to 1-16 draw with Tipperary, while Wexford eased to an 18-point win over London.

Marty Kavanagh was the hero for Carlow in Division 1B of the hurling league as his late pointed free forced a 1-16 to 0-19 draw against Offaly.

There were wins in Division 2 for Down, Meath and Derry, while in Division 4, there were wins for Louth, Longford and Leitrim.

A view of the pitch at Cusack Park after the game was called off due to a frozen pitch. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Adverse weather conditions today saw the postponement of hurling league games in Division 1B, Westmeath v Laois, due to a frozen pitch in Mullingar, and the Division 3 clash between Mayo and Cavan.

In the Munster Colleges, Corn Uí Mhuirí senior A football semi-finals, Paddy Lane fired 1-11 as reigning champions Mercy Mounthawk Tralee cruised into the final, defeating Hamilton HS Bandon by 2-19 to 0-4 in Mallow.

In the second game at the venue, St Brendan’s Killarney defeated their Kenmare opponents by three points, to ensure the 2022 and 2023 champions are back in the decider.

In the MacRory Cup in Ulster, Abbey VS have qualified for the final for the first time after defeating local rivals Southwest Donegal 0-12 to 0-10 in Ballyshannon. St Pat’s Armagh play St Pat’s Maghera in the second semi-final tomorrow.