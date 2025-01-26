Advertisement
Wins for Louth, Roscommon, Antrim and Offaly on busy day of GAA action

Meanwhile, it ended all square between Longford and Limerick.
5.51pm, 26 Jan 2025

 Results – GAA

Allianz Football League

Division 2

  • Westmeath 0-18 Louth 1-17, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm.
  • Roscommon 3-21 Down 1-20 King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon, 2pm.

Division 3

  • Antrim 1-9 Clare 1-6 Corrigan Park, Belfast, 1pm.
  • Offaly 1-17 Sligo 0-13 Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm.

Division 4

  • Longford 2-12 Limerick 1-15 Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm.

LOUTH EARNED a narrow 1-17 to 0-18 win over Westmeath in Division Two today.

Luke Loughlin produced an outstanding individual display, registering 12 points, but still ended up on the losing team.

A late Sean Reynolds goal proved pivotal as his side edged an entertaining contest by two points.

Elsewhere, in another dramatic encounter, Roscommon beat Down 3-21 to 1-20.

Ciaráin Murtagh, Enda Smith and Cian McKeon all contributed goals for the hosts, while Diarmuid Murtagh impressed with seven points.

Meanwhile, Pat Havern scored 11 of the visitors’ points while Ryan McEvoy’s goal proved immaterial.

Roscommon were trailing early in the second half but finished strongly to secure the win.

In Division Three, Antrim overcame Clare 1-9 to 1-6.

A strong start from the home side saw them register 1-4 without reply as Fionn Nagle found the net.

However, Clare produced a swift response thanks to a Ciarán Downes goal.

Antrim had a commanding six-point lead at the break and edged a tight game despite scoring just two points after the break.

At Glenisk O’Connor Park, Offaly beat Sligo 1-17 to 0-13.

The hosts had trailed 0-7 to 0-9 at half-time, but made a strong start to the second half, with six unanswered points as well as a Ruairí McNamee goal.

Offaly rarely looked back from there and convincingly saw out the victory.

Finally, the Division 4 encounter between Longford and Limerick ended all square.

A late two-point free from Matthew Carey ensured the match concluded in a draw, as his side registered 2-12 while their opponents finished with 1-15.

Oran Kenny scored both goals for the hosts while Peter Nash found the net for Limerick.

The adverse weather conditions saw the Division 3 football game between Leitrim and Laois, rescheduled from yesterday, postponed due to electrical issues in Ballinamore, while the Division 4 football tie involving Wicklow against Waterford was called off due to an unplayable pitch in Aughrim.

