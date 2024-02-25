Roscommon romp to 12-point win over Monaghan, Shanley's late goal gives Cork a Division 2 lifeline

Results – GAA Football League

Division 1

Roscommon 1-16 Monaghan 0-7

Division 2

Louth 3-9 Cavan 2-13

Fermanagh 0-16 Cork 1-14

Armagh 1-9 Donegal 0-12

Division 3

Clare 2-15 Wicklow 0-8

Westmeath 0-14 Limerick 1-8

Sligo 1-20 Antrim 1-13

Division 4

Longford 3-12 London 1-10

Carlow 2-14 Leitrim 1-16

Tipperary 1-7 Laois 0-11

ROSCOMMON BOUNCED BACK from their Croke Park disappointment against Dublin to register an impressive first win of their National Football League Division 1 campaign.

Davy Burke’s men stormed to an eye-catching 12-point win over Monaghan at Dr Hyde Park on Sunday afternoon.

Daire Cregg led the way for the Rossies with four points from play, as well as two frees, while Shane Cunnane’s goal three minutes after the restart gave the hosts a cushion from which they never looked back.

Roscommon led 0-9 to 0-4 at the break, and when Cunnane raised a green flag with the opening score of the second half, their lead stood at eight points, 1-9 to 0-4.

The next score went to Monaghan, Stephen Mooney converting a free, but that was as close as Vinny Corey’s side managed to get on a flat afternoon.

In Division 2, Cork’s Maurice Shanley struck a potentially seismic goal in additional time to snatch a late, late win against Fermanagh — earning the Rebels’ a desperately-needed first win of the campaign.

Cork trailed 0-14 to 0-11 with just three minutes of the 70 remaining before Ian Maguire and Steven Sherlock cut their deficit to the minimum.

But still trailing as the clock ticked past 70, and staring a fourth straight defeat in the face, Shanley’s goal — quickly followed by a Brian Hurley free — put Cork three up and left Fermanagh reeling.

The hosts mounted a defiant late comeback with scores through Shane McGullion and Garvan Jones, but Cork held on to earn their first points of the campaign.

Elsewhere in Division 2, Armagh and Donegal both left the Athletic Grounds with their unbeaten records intact after a 1-9 to 0-12 draw.

Andrew Murnin’s 17th-minute goal had Armagh in a narrow lead at the break, 1-5 to 0-7, and there was never more than two points separating the sides in a nip-and-tuck second 35.

Rian O’Neill looked to have snatched the win for Armagh in additional time before Shane O’Donnell stepped forward with Donegal’s equaliser.

In Ardee, goals from Gerard Smith and James Smith proved decisive as Cavan — who finished with 13 men — edged an absorbing contest against Louth, a pair of late frees from Paddy Lynch ultimately getting the visitors over the line, 2-13 to 3-9.

In Division 3, Westmeath kept pace with Down at the top as they made it four wins from from four with a 0-14 to 1-8 win over Limerick, while Clare and Sligo both kept their own promotion pushes on track with victories against Wicklow and Antrim respectively.

In Division 4, Paul Kingston’s 70th-minute free gave Laois an 0-11 to 1-7 win against Tipperary which sent them to the top of the table.

Carlow stunned promotion rivals Leitrim with a goal six minutes in additional time, Colm Hulton snatching a 2-14 to 1-16 win for the hosts, while Longford were eight-point winners over London.