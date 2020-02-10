GAA re-fix football league games for next weekend after Storm Ciara caused postponements

O'Moore Park (file photo) was unplayable for yesterday's game between Laois and Cavan.

O'Moore Park (file photo) was unplayable for yesterday's game between Laois and Cavan.

THE GAA HAVE announced that the three football league games postponed yesterday will now take place next Sunday afternoon.

The adverse weather conditions caused by Storm Ciara resulted in the postponement of the clashes in Portlaoise, Drogheda and Aughrim due to unplayable pitches.

But now the ties involving Laois against Cavan, Louth meeting Offaly and Wicklow facing Sligo have been pencilled in for next Sunday 16 February with 1pm throw-in times in all three cases.

Next weekend was free of football fixtures in the Allianz League which allowed the re-scheduling of the Round 3 games before Round 4 takes place the following weekend, 22-23 February.

The primary league focus next weekend will be on hurling with the standout games seeing Limerick face Waterford on Saturday night while on Sunday Galway meet Tipperary and Wexford host Kilkenny.

The weather has also impacted on this week’s planned MacRory Cup action with the Ulster senior colleges quarter-finals all postponed until next week due to unplayable pitches.

It’s another fixtures headache for the Ulster Schools’ Council as they have pointed out weekend games are no longer an option for the MacRory Cup due to the shifting of the inter-county U20 championships to the spring.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!