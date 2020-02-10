This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
GAA re-fix football league games for next weekend after Storm Ciara caused postponements

The weather has also caused havoc on the Ulster schools GAA scene.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 10 Feb 2020, 6:35 PM
37 minutes ago 399 Views No Comments
O'Moore Park (file photo) was unplayable for yesterday's game between Laois and Cavan.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
O'Moore Park (file photo) was unplayable for yesterday's game between Laois and Cavan.
O'Moore Park (file photo) was unplayable for yesterday's game between Laois and Cavan.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE GAA HAVE announced that the three football league games postponed yesterday will now take place next Sunday afternoon.

The adverse weather conditions caused by Storm Ciara resulted in the postponement of the clashes in Portlaoise, Drogheda and Aughrim due to unplayable pitches.

But now the ties involving Laois against Cavan, Louth meeting Offaly and Wicklow facing Sligo have been pencilled in for next Sunday 16 February with 1pm throw-in times in all three cases.

Next weekend was free of football fixtures in the Allianz League which allowed the re-scheduling of the Round 3 games before Round 4 takes place the following weekend, 22-23 February.

The primary league focus next weekend will be on hurling with the standout games seeing Limerick face Waterford on Saturday night while on Sunday Galway meet Tipperary and Wexford host Kilkenny.

The weather has also impacted on this week’s planned MacRory Cup action with the Ulster senior colleges quarter-finals all postponed until next week due to unplayable pitches.

It’s another fixtures headache for the Ulster Schools’ Council as they have pointed out weekend games are no longer an option for the MacRory Cup due to the shifting of the inter-county U20 championships to the spring.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

