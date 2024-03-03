Donegal and Armagh remain unbeaten as Division 4 promotion battle heats up

Division 2

Donegal 1-17 Louth 0-15

Armagh 0-15 Fermanagh 0-11

Division 3

Westmeath 0-13 Antrim 0-9

Offaly 5-15 Wicklow 0-10

Down 2-17 Sligo 1-8

Division 4

Tipperary 0-16 Waterford 1-13

Longford 1-16 Leitrim 0-13

DONEGAL AND ARMAGH took another big step towards promotion this weekend following respective wins over Louth and Fermanagh to continue their unbeaten run in Division 2.

A Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí goal proved crucial for Jim McGuinness’s men in Ballyshannon as they recorded a five-point victory against a Louth outfit who were just one point behind in the final 15 minutes.

But Mac Ceallabhu’s goal ultimately pushed Donegal for victory, finishing to the net after a long ball in from Dáire Ó Baoill as Donegal take top spot in Division 1 on scoring difference.

Patrick McBrearty finished the tie with eight points while Sam Mulroy grabbed seven points for Ger Brennan’s side.

The clash of Armagh and Fermanagh was initially scheduled for Saturday, but was refixed for today due to heavy snow. Kieran McGeeney’s side came away from their trip to Brewster Park with a four-point win with Andrew Murnin and Conor Turbitt combining for six points.

Paddy Burns also had a goal chance for Armagh but his attempt at catching goalkeeper Ross Bogue off his line was not converted.

Down and Westmeath continue to set the pace in the third tier as they maintained their perfect league starts this afternoon, picking up their fifth consecutive win.

Down were too strong at home to Sligo as they won out 2-17 to 1-8 in Páirc Esler. The home team in Newry went ahead by ten points at half-time, 2-9 to 0-5, the goals provided by Ceilum Doherty and James Guinness. Sligo bagged a late consolation goal from Nathan Mullen as they stay in fourth place on six points.

Westmeath enjoyed a four-point success away to Antrim in Corrigan Park in Belfast, 0-13 to 0-9. They were in front 0-5 to 0-4 at the break and kept Antrim at bay in the second half, before Jonathan Lynam added the insurance score late on.

The pair are joint top of the table on 10 points, Down edging Westmeath on score difference, before the pair will meet on St Patrick’s Day in Round 6. Clare are best positioned in third place on eight points to challenge them for promotion, after they defeated Limerick by 1-16 to 0-14 last night in Rathkeale.

Offaly got their first win of the campaign as they crushed Wicklow 5-15 to 0-10 in Tullamore. Cormac Egan, Eoin Carroll, Anton Sullivan, Jack Bryant and Jordan Hayes all raised green flags.

The result sees Offaly up to sixth in the table, helping ease their relegation worries with Limerick and Wicklow bottom of the table, both still pointless.

In Division 4, Longford’s revived their promotion hopes following a six-point win over Leitrim who finished the tie with 14 men following the dismissal of Jack Gilheany.

Cathal McCabe kicked a crucial goal in the first half for Longford during a period where Leitrim were reduced to 14 men following a black card for Ryan O’Rourke. Longford midfielder Darren Gallagher finished the game with six points, including one ’45 as Longford, Leitrim, Carlow and Wexford head into the last two rounds still in the hunt for promotion as they all sit on six points.

Waterford and Tipperary played out a draw, with the only goal of the game coming from Waterford’s Alan Dunwoody in the first half.

