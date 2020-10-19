Explainer: What's at stake for each county in the last round of the GAA football league?

AS LONG AS the GAA get the green light to continue next weekend, then the last round of the football league will be the focus for counties around the country.

There are big promotion and relegation at issues at stake. The only matters finalised so far are that Meath, Fermanagh and Laois have all been relegated while Cork have been crowned Division 3 champions.

There are eight games down for decision on Saturday and seven matches pencilled in for Sunday.

Here’s the current state of play.

Division 1

Kerry are on track to be crowned Division 1 champions. With no final this year, the Kingdom know that success at home to Donegal on Saturday will see them finish top, a draw will be enough should Galway and Dublin draw.

If Kerry were to lose, then Dublin and Galway know that victory in their clash on Sunday clash would see them crowned champions. Donegal could still triumph if they beat Kerry and then there is a draw in Pearse Stadium.

At the bottom, it’s between Tyrone, Mayo and Monaghan to see who will face the drop along with Meath. All three know a victory in their games will see them survive, a draw will be enough for Tyrone. Monaghan currently edge out Mayo on the head-to-head record.

Standings

1. Kerry (9 pts), 2. Dublin (8 pts), 3. Galway (8 pts), 4. Donegal (7 pts), 5. Tyrone (6 pts), 6. Monaghan (5 pts), 7. Mayo (5 pts), 8. Meath (0 pts).

Fixtures

Saturday: Kerry v Donegal, 2pm.

Sunday: Galway v Dublin; Mayo v Tyrone; Monaghan v Meath – (all 2pm).

Galway play Dublin in Pearse Stadium next Sunday. Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Division 2

The second tier creates a headache in trying to process all the outcomes. It would take different sets of results but there are still six teams in with a shout of promotion. Roscommon are in pole position as they only need a point to go up. Even if they lose, it would need a heavy loss for them along with Armagh and Westmeath winning, the latter by a big margin, for them to advance.

If Armagh and Westmeath both win, leaving them tied on nine points, it’s likely the Orchard would prevail as they have a +22 scoring difference compared to Westmeath’s +2. The teams drew with each other back in February which removes the head-to-head record.

Fermanagh are already relegated and Laois are in the biggest danger, needing a positive result from their game to survive.

Standings

1. Roscommon (9 pts), 2. Armagh (7 pts), 3. Westmeath (7 pts), 4. Kildare (6 pts), 5. Cavan (6 pts), 6. Clare (6 pts), 7. Laois (5 pts), 8. Fermanagh (2 pts).

Fixtures

Saturday: Cavan v Roscommon; Clare v Armagh; Kildare v Westmeath; Fermanagh v Laois – (all 2pm).

Kieran McGeeney with his Armagh players on Saturday. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Division 3

Cork have already clinched promotion and ensured they were Division 3 champions after Saturday’s comprehensive win over Louth. A draw or a win for Down will also see them promoted. Derry and Longford will be seeking to win, and both will need the other to succeed as well, along with a Down defeat, to leave three teams on nine points and have scoring difference come into it. Down have the head-to-head advantage on both Derry and Longford.

At the bottom, Louth know they are already going down. Leitrim must beat Tipperary to give themselves a chance of escaping. Tipperary and Offaly both know that a draw would see them safe.

Standings

1. Cork (12 pts), 2. Down (9 pts), 3. Derry (7 pts), 4. Longford (7 pts), 5. Tipperary (5 pts), 6. Offaly (5 pts), 7. Leitrim (3 pts), 8. Louth (o pts).

Fixtures

Sunday: Longford v Cork; Louth v Down; Leitrim v Tipperary; Offaly v Derry – (all 2pm).

Down boss Paddy Tally. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Division 4

It’s a complicated picture in Division 4 with six teams still in the hunt for promotion. But Wicklow, Wexford and Limerick all have their destiny in their own hands. Limerick know a win will ensure they go up as will the winners of the Wexford and Wicklow game. Antrim and Sligo need results to go their way while Carlow are due to receive a walkover from London.

Standings

1. Wicklow (8 pts), 2. Wexford (8 pts), 3. Limerick (8 pts), 4. Antrim (7 pts), 5. Carlow (6 pts), 6. Sligo (6 pts), 7. Waterford (5 pts), 8. London (o pts).

Fixtures

Saturday: Antrim v Waterford; Sligo v Limerick; Wexford v Wicklow – (all 2pm).

