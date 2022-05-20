GAA confirm format for Monday's All-Ireland football qualifier draw

EIGHT COUNTIES WILL discover their fate in the All-Ireland senior football qualifier Round One draw on Monday morning.
The draw will be broadcast live on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio One, just after 8.30am.
The eight counties that will be involved are those from Division 1 and 2 of the Allianz football league, that did not qualify for their provincial final:
- Mayo – Connacht
- Meath – Leinster
- Louth – Leinster
- Clare – Munster
- Cork – Munster
- Tyrone – Ulster
- Armagh – Ulster
- Monaghan – Ulster
The fixtures are scheduled for the weekend of 4-5 June and fixture details will be confirmed by the CCCC.
An open draw shall be made to determine the four pairings with the first team drawn out having home advantage.
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS (2)