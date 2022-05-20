GAA confirm format for Monday's All-Ireland football qualifier draw

2021 All-Ireland finalists Mayo and Tyrone are in Monday's draw.

EIGHT COUNTIES WILL discover their fate in the All-Ireland senior football qualifier Round One draw on Monday morning.

The draw will be broadcast live on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio One, just after 8.30am.

The eight counties that will be involved are those from Division 1 and 2 of the Allianz football league, that did not qualify for their provincial final:

Mayo – Connacht

Meath – Leinster

Louth – Leinster

Clare – Munster

Cork – Munster

Tyrone – Ulster

Armagh – Ulster

Monaghan – Ulster

The fixtures are scheduled for the weekend of 4-5 June and fixture details will be confirmed by the CCCC.

An open draw shall be made to determine the four pairings with the first team drawn out having home advantage.