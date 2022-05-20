Membership : Access or Sign Up
GAA confirm format for Monday's All-Ireland football qualifier draw

There’s some big name teams in contention.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 20 May 2022, 4:54 PM
1 hour ago 2,427 Views 2 Comments
EIGHT COUNTIES WILL discover their fate in the All-Ireland senior football qualifier Round One draw on Monday morning.

The draw will be broadcast live on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio One, just after 8.30am.

The eight counties that will be involved are those from Division 1 and 2 of the Allianz football league, that did not qualify for their provincial final:

  • Mayo – Connacht
  • Meath – Leinster
  • Louth – Leinster
  • Clare – Munster
  • Cork – Munster
  • Tyrone – Ulster
  • Armagh – Ulster
  • Monaghan – Ulster

The fixtures are scheduled for the weekend of 4-5 June and fixture details will be confirmed by the CCCC.

An open draw shall be made to determine the four pairings with the first team drawn out having home advantage.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

