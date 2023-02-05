Cavan and Offaly continue winning ways; McEntee's Sligo overcome McConville's Wicklow

Allianz football league results

Division 3

Cavan 1-19 Tipperary 1-7

Offaly 1-9 Fermanagh 1-8

Longford 0-9 Westmeath 4-16

Division 4

London 1-15 Leitrim 3-12

Wicklow 0-12 Sligo 0-18

Laois 1-18 Wexford 1-13

CAVAN HAVE JUMPED to the top of Division 3 of the Allianz Football League with a 12-point victory over Tipperary in a repeat of last year’s Division 4 final.

Tipp got off to the better start moving 1-2 to 0-1 ahead early on but a Ryan O’Neill goal helped Cavan overturn that deficit by the break, leading 1-10 to 1-4. From there, they eased to a 1-19 to 1-7 victory.

Offaly joined Cavan and Down with perfect records after two games, the Faithful County edging out Fermanagh by 1-9 to 1-8.

Ruairí McNamee’s goal gave them an early three-point head-start, although Josh Largo had them level at the break in a low-scoring affair, 1-1 apiece. There were more scores thereafter as Offaly’s subs made the difference, Bernard Allen kicking five points before Cian Farrell’s late winner.

Westmeath recovered from their opening loss to Cavan by drilling four goals past Longford, 4-16 to 0-9.

Dessie Dolan’s side trailed at the break, 0-8 to 0-7, but they held Longford to one second-half point as Luke Loughlin, Lorcan Dolan, John Heslin, and Sam McCartan fired in the goals. Longford join Tipperary and Antrim with no wins at the foot of the table.

In Division 4, Leitrim retain top spot after beating London 3-12 to 1-15.

They extended a 0-6 to 0-3 half-time lead into an eight-point advantage with goals from Keith Beirne and Donal Wrynn. London fought back with six points in a row followed by a Daniel Clarke goal to lead but Tom Prior netted at the other end as Leitrim held on.

Laois are the other team with two wins from two, beating Wexford by 1-18 to 1-13.

It was level at the half, 1-7 each, with Evan O’Carroll’s goal cancelled out by Conor Kinsella as Wexford nullified a seven-point deficit. Mark Barry, Paul Kingston, and O’Carroll kicked Laois to victory in the second half.

In the other game at Aughrim, Tony McEntee’s Sligo won the battle of former teammates against Oisín McConville’s Wicklow, 0-18 to 0-12.

Wicklow led 0-7 to 0-6 at the break but Sean Carrabine and Niall Murphy kicked 0-4 each and Patrick O’Connor added 0-3 as Sligo pulled away.

