Tyrone bounce back against Donegal as Cork stun Kildare

Division 1

Tyrone 0-16 Donegal 0-8

Division 2

Meath 4-8 Clare 0-16

Louth 1-11 Derry 2-11

Kildare 0-7 Cork 2-14

Tyrone bounced back from their disappointing opening-round defeat to Roscommon with an eight-point win over Donegal in Division 1 of the Allianz football league this afternoon.

The Paddy Carr era opened with a last-gasp victory against All-Ireland champions Kerry last weekend, but the 2021 winners were comfortable victors on this occasion.

The Red Hand finished with eight different scorers on home soil, Darren McCurry top-scoring with 0-7 and Darragh Canavan chipping in with three points from play.

This was a much-needed win, and next up for Tyrone is a trip to Galway.

In Division 2, the old adage of goals win games rang true as Meath held on to beat Clare in Navan. Colm O’Rourke’s men made it two wins from two, with Donal Lenihan scoring 2-2 and Jason Scully and Jordan Morris scoring the other goals.

Cork put last weekend’s defeat to the Royals behind them with a big win on the road against Kildare. The Rebels were 2-14 to 0-7 winners in Newbridge — an impressive, but somewhat surprising, result.

John Cleary’s men raced into a 1-6 to 0-0 lead, before the Lilywhites landed their first score in the 27th minute. Sean Powter and Cathail O’Mahony raised the green flags at St Conleth’s Park.

And Derry finished up three-point winners over Louth in Ardee. Mickey Harte’s side will be disappointed to come away empty-handed after a positive performance, a 67th-minute goal from Niall Toner helping the visitors over the line.

Shane McGuigan starred with 1-5, while Rory Gallagher again had the services of starting Glen duo Conor Glass and Ethan Doherty.

