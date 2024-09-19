Advertisement
Paul Conroy, Barry McCambridge, and John Maher. INPHO
Stars Of The Show

Galway duo and Armagh star nominated for Footballer of the Year

Three first-time nominees this year.
7.06am, 19 Sep 2024
133
0

THE GALWAY DUO of Paul Conroy and John Maher, along with Armagh star Barry McCambridge, have all been shortlised for the 2024 PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year.

It is a novel list of nominees with none of the three having previously been in the running for this award, and all are chasing their first All-Star this year.

Clann Éireann’s McCambridge featured strongly for champions Armagh in the All-Ireland series with a succession of strong man-marking displays, along with registering crucial goals in their wins over Roscommon and Kerry.

St James’ midfielder Paul Conroy continues to excel for Galway, the veteran firing 0-3 in the final loss to Armagh, while his team-mate Maher, from Salthill-Knocknacarra, has emerged as a huge asset for Galway and helped fire them towards the All-Ireland final this year.

The nominations were chosen by a panel of Gaelic Games journalists from across, print, radio, TV and digital media.

The PwC All-Stars will be shown live on RTÉ at a special banquet in the RDS on Friday 1 November.

2024 PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year Nominees

  • Barry McCambridge (Armagh)
  • Paul Conroy (Galway)
  • John Maher (Galway)
