Galway duo and Armagh star nominated for Footballer of the Year

THE GALWAY DUO of Paul Conroy and John Maher, along with Armagh star Barry McCambridge, have all been shortlised for the 2024 PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year.

It is a novel list of nominees with none of the three having previously been in the running for this award, and all are chasing their first All-Star this year.

Clann Éireann’s McCambridge featured strongly for champions Armagh in the All-Ireland series with a succession of strong man-marking displays, along with registering crucial goals in their wins over Roscommon and Kerry.

St James’ midfielder Paul Conroy continues to excel for Galway, the veteran firing 0-3 in the final loss to Armagh, while his team-mate Maher, from Salthill-Knocknacarra, has emerged as a huge asset for Galway and helped fire them towards the All-Ireland final this year.

The nominations were chosen by a panel of Gaelic Games journalists from across, print, radio, TV and digital media.

The PwC All-Stars will be shown live on RTÉ at a special banquet in the RDS on Friday 1 November.

2024 PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year Nominees