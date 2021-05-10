BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 10 May 2021
State funding for female GAA players to treble to €2.4m this year

Up to now, male players earned three times as much in State grants.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 10 May 2021, 11:32 AM
Kilkenny celebrate their senior All-Ireland Camogie title last year.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

FEMALE GAA PLAYERS are set to earn parity of State funding with their male counterparts, the Minister of State for Sport confirmed today. 

Up to now, male players have receive €1,200 from the State with female players getting just €400. 

This would lead to an annual increase of €2.4 million to the State’s funding of GAA players, which is presently €3 million. 

Speaking on RTE Radio’s Today with Claire Byrne, Minister Jack Chambers confirmed the male funding would remain at its current level with money for female players trebled to ensure parity. 

“I can’t stand over or defend that inequality”, said Minister Chambers. 

“We’re in 2021 and this year we’ve seen the GPA and WGPA has merged, underpinned by the message of equality. I think that principle has to stand when it comes to the funding of our players.

“I propose €1,200 for both and I think that is the right thing to do. We’ve seen massive growth in ladies football and camogie in the last 20 years. For all of our young women and girls playing gaelic football, we need to make sure there is no artificial glass ceiling when it comes to sport.

“I’m serious about rectifying that. It is absolutely important we have parity of esteem and equality when it comes to funding. I’m going to do it this year.”

This inequality was raised at an Oireachtas Sport Committee a couple of weeks ago, and under a proposal by Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster, the committee agreed to write to the Department of Sport and request that a task force be set-up to consider all aspects of funding for female sport.

Galway Camogie captain Sarah Dervan subsequently described the funding inequality as “Stone Age stuff.” 

 With reporting by Sinead Farrell  

