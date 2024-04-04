10 footballers we'll miss during the 2024 championship

Ciaráin Murtagh (Roscommon)

Had his 100th inter-county appearance last year but Ciaráin Murtagh felt he couldn’t give the 100% commitment needed for 2024. A key player across the last decade for Roscommon, he previously took a similar break from the set-up in 2019.

James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Dean Rock (Dublin)

An eight-time All-Ireland winner who kicked the clinching point against Kerry with his final act of inter-county football, Dean Rock’s reliability from frees will be hard to replace. His last-minute point won the Sam Maguire Cup in 2017 and he netted the fastest-ever final goal in 2020, both against Mayo. Retired in January.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Eoin Cleary (Clare)

New Clare manager Mark Fitzgerald has absorbed plenty of blows including the departure of two-time All-Star nominee and captain Eoin Cleary. He has chosen to take a year out to “reset” after an injury-afflicted year. Fellow sharp-shooter Keelan Sexton has relocated to New York.

John McVitty / INPHO John McVitty / INPHO / INPHO

Advertisement

Gearóid McKiernan (Cavan)

Raymond Galligan was a big enough loss to Cavan on the field but at least his influence remains strong as the new county manager. Gearóid McKiernan’s absence from the panel means the Breffni are without another centurion, former captain, All-Star nominee, and talented scorer.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Ian Burke (Galway)

Alongside Peter Cooke, a major loss for Pádraic Joyce. The 2018 All-Star has taken the year out to study at INSEAD, the prestigious business school based outside Paris. A four-time All-Ireland Club winner with Corofin, he described the move as “an amazing opportunity to accelerate my professional career”.

James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Jack Barry (Kerry)

Micheál Burns is the most recent withdrawal from the Kerry panel but it’s around midfield where Kerry can least afford the loss of Jack Barry’s experience. Often entrusted with tagging Brian Fenton, Barry started in four All-Ireland finals. He has taken a year out to travel.

James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Karl Gallagher (Monaghan)

Monaghan have lost plenty of experience to retirements and Rory Beggan’s participation remains in doubt but the departure of Karl Gallagher to pursue an Aussie Rules career robs them of a future star. The Adelaide Crows signing was ever-present for last year’s run to an All-Ireland semi-final.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Kevin McLoughlin (Mayo)

A number of Mayo retirees to choose from between Jason Doherty, Brendan Harrison, and Kevin McLoughlin. The latter was a central cog in the machine right to the end, with only Andy Moran and Aidan O’Shea togging out more often in green and red. Retired in August.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Ronan McNamee (Tyrone)

One of the game’s fiercest defenders, Ronan McNamee patrolled the edge of the square for Tyrone’s 2021 All-Ireland title. He was selected at no.3 on the All-Star team in 2019 and played 133 times in all, kicking 0-18. Followed into retirement by his fellow All-Star Niall Sludden in January.

Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Seán Quigley (Fermanagh)

“Probably very unlikely” to return was the verdict from Seán Quigley after work commitments led to him stepping away. The 31-year-old was nominated for an All-Star in 2015 and his series of late goals pushed Fermanagh to Division 3 promotion last year. Joined brothers Conall and Ryan Jones in opting out.

Tommy Dickson / INPHO Tommy Dickson / INPHO / INPHO