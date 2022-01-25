Membership : Access or Sign Up
No plans for blanket coverage of 2022 league games on GAA Go

The football league action commences this weekend.

Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

THE GAA DO not plan to replicate last year’s inter-county blanket coverage on the GAA Go streaming platform, after attendance restrictions have been lifted for sporting events around the country.

The 2022 season steps up a gear next weekend with the opening round of the Allianz Football League, followed by the hurling equivalent the following weekend.

Three Division 1 league matches will be broadcast live this weekend across RTÉ and TG4 with the television partners the main focus of the live coverage this spring.

The 2021 leagues, which only began last May due to the delay that the pandemic caused, saw 54 matches streamed from the football and hurling league. The service, which is a joint venture between the GAA and RTÉ, showed all games that were not televised from the four divisions of the football league, along with Divisions 1A and 1B of the hurling league.

The landscape is different now with full crowds allowed back at matches, whereas last year the GAA’s focus during lockdown was to ensure supporters could see their county in action as attendances at games was curtailed.

This spring the GAA are keen to encourage a return of fans at stadiums and the onus on a blanket broadcast approach is not as great.

No specific games have yet been confirmed by GAA Go for domestic coverage but it is expected a small selection of games will be picked up in the coming weeks, likey to be top tier matches that are not being televised.

GAA Go will continue to carry match feeds to their international markets.

This weekend’s inter-county TV coverage sees Dublin face Armagh on Saturday night on RTÉ 2 while the TG4 live games on Sunday feature Mayo against Donegal and Tyrone against Monaghan, with Kildare v Kerry available on the Spórt TG4 YouTube channel.

